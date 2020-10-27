By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Professor Henry Ugboma, has called for strict enforcement of Covid-19 rules, in order to prevent new infections as schools begin to reopen across the country.

Ugboma made the call while speaking at the commissioning and handing over of a Covid-19 treatment centre, renovated and equipped by the UniPort 80’s Alumni Group, to the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the UPTH isolation centre was the first in Rivers State to be open for services and lauded the federal government for standing its ground to make it possible, saying, that effort have contributed to the low reduction in the infection rate in the State.

Ugboma said:“The federal government took out time and finance to make sure people are well educated and well managed in our center. A lot of our people from Uniport and outside were admitted there and have their treatment.

“We thank God that the rate is coming down, but it could still be up now that students are going back to school. So we have to be careful even though we desire for the students to come back.

“We really have to make sure we apply strict Covid-19 rules when they come back to the University, secondary schools because we might have a spike.”

Speaking at the event, coordinator of the Uniport 80’s Alumni Group, Benjamin Willie Owuapu, thanked university authority for giving them the opportunity to carry out the project.

Owuapu said: “This project is something we believe will bless the university community and ultimately bless the Uniport 80’s group. We were planning for a reunion when the project idea dropped.

“We are talking about over 250 people on a WhatsApp platform. When the Covid-19 started and people were dyeing all over the place, we were like, we can’t just be chatting, bantering and having fun on this platform and planning for a reunion to have some fun when people were dying.

“We said what do we do? We are a group of people, we know where we came from. What Uniport did for us and everybody rallied round to make sure this (project) became a success,” he stated.

In his remark, Vice Chancellor of Uniport, Professor Steven Okodudu, said he had assessed the facility previously, saying “I feel very impressed to be counted among Uniport 80’s.

Okodudu said: “I say this because anywhere in the world in University culture, alumni build their university. There is nowhere else you can look for support for any university apart from grant organizations and all that except the alumni association.”