American talk show legend Larry King has died aged 87.

He passed away this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a battle with coronavirus

He passed away this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a battle with coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement posted online by his Ora Media company confirmed the sad news.

King was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles In January after contracting Covid-19.

His death comes after years of health problems that plagued the star over the years including battles with lung and prostate cancer.