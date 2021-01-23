American talk show legend Larry King has died aged 87.
He passed away this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a battle with coronavirus
A statement posted online by his Ora Media company confirmed the sad news.
King was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles In January after contracting Covid-19.
His death comes after years of health problems that plagued the star over the years including battles with lung and prostate cancer.