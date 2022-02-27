It is no longe news that despite the impact of the pandemic on the nation, Nigeria failed to achieve its target of vaccinating 40 percent of eligible Nigerians with the COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 , a development, health experts fear , may affect negatively, its plan to vaccinate 70 percent by the end of 2022.

Recall that the federal Ministry of Health had on February 27, 2020, confirmed the first case of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos State, That was the first case to be reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

The government swiftly strengthened measures to ensure that the outbreak of the virus is controlled and contained. To contain the spread, the multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), immediately activated its national Emergency Operations Centre and worked closely with the 36 State Health authorities to respond to cases and implement firm control measures.

The government also embarked on massive sensitisation campaign on the need for Nigerians to take care of their health and maintain hand and respiratory hygiene to protect themselves and others; urging precautions like regular and thorough washing their hands of hands with soap and water, recommended the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, and maintainenace of at least , five feet distance between persons, and in fact, anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

No doubt, Nigerians were encouraged to wear their nose mask constantly, practice good respiratory hygiene and stay at home if they feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, among others.

Dissapointingly, despite the fact that the COVID-19 variants raged across the world, some Nigerians exhibited dwindling enthusiasm regarding the pandemic, safety protocols and the vaccine roll-out by the federal government.

In fact, millions of Nigerians completely jettisoned the Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention protocols for COVID-19, such as face masks, hand washing and safe distancing, among others, despite the fact that there are ongoing community infections.

In most public places including hospitals, worship centres, offices, schools, and other social places, people carried on without any of these safety measures. Only a few were seen with masks on the chin.

At some places, only installed empty sanitiser dispensers were kept as evidence of past existence, putting the preventive measures zero in almost all public places

This ugly development led to the country recording increased cases of the virus. For instance, on February 15, 2021, the amount of positive COVID-19 cases grew by 108 in Nigeria, reaching 254,124 cases in total. Also, on December 22, 2021, the country again, recorded the highest daily increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hope was however revived, when COVAX shipped nearly four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria in March, 2021. Subsequently, more doses arrived the country.

A member of the Global Virome Project Leadership Board, Prof. Oyewale Tomori told LEADERSHIP Sunday that vaccines remains the best hope for ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

To bring a vaccine-preventable disease under control, herd immunity is usually pursued, says Tomori, adding that an estimated 70 per cent immunity will be required to provide herd immunity for COVID-19 in Nigeria, but this could be a mere dream as vaccination is very low in the country.

He said, “The truth is that, Nigeria cannot win the war against the COVID-19 virus with vaccine alone. What will stop COVID-19 virus is you and I, wearing our nose mask at all time. The virus moves from one person to another and the mask is meant to prevent that from happening,” he averred.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that as at January 30, 2022, Nigeria only attained 13.4 percent with the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 4.9 percent for the 2nd dose.

This has forced concerned health watchers to express the fear that Nigeria may not achieve 70 percent herd immunity as planned.

Our correspondents also gathered that as at February 24, 2022, only 17,494,069 eligible persons targeted for the COVID-19 vaccination were reached with the first dose , while 7,936,257 are reached with second dose.

A professor from the department of Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Ikemefuna Uzochukwu identified vaccine hesitancy as the main reason for the poor uptake.

Uzochukwu who blamed the high COVID-19 hesitancy among Nigerians on safety and efficacy concerns was shocked that this was happening despite the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Nigerian drug regulatory agency, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He said, “Some Nigerians used approved strategies such as hand sanitizers, facemasks, as well as social and physical distancing, as preventive strategies, even as some use orthodox medicines or herbal medicines, steam inhalation, exercise as preventive strategies.

“Family and friends freely recommended on social media the use of orthodox medicines (especially chloroquine and ivermectin), herbal remedies made from local food spices and citrus, steam inhalations of leaves of lemon grass, guava etc. These unordinary preventive strategies adopted by some Nigerians, though unsubstantiated, may explain the high vaccine hesitancy rate,” he added.

Uzochukwu however , recommended that appropriately designed advocacy and behaviour-change communication messages that target the respective segments of Nigerians should be deployed to minimize vaccine hesitancy in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari was on his part , qioted to say that global solidarity and proactive leadership could help Nigeria beat the virus, adding that the country is accelerating COVID-19 vaccination to ensure that its health security is strengthened, save lives and kick start its economic recovery.

While international institutions like WHO, United Nations Childrern’s Fund (UNICEF) and GAVI, are in partnership with Nigerian government and other African governments, in addressing the bottlenecks that have marred vaccination programme, Buhari however assured that Nigeria will be working with them, so that the country can reach its goals on vaccination on time.

He said, “I am pleased to know that global institutions like WHO, UNICEF, GAVI etc and world leaders are ready to work alongside Nigerian government and other African leaders to fight against the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks of infectious diseases. We are ready to work with partners in a way that strengthen health systems, promote global health security and minimise the impact of routine immunization.”

To turn COVID-19 vaccines into vaccination in Nigeria, global lead coordinator for COVID Vaccine Country Readiness and Delivery, Ted Chaiban who visited Kano state recently, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that international partners plan to support the country with its acceleration and turning vaccines into vaccination at country level.

“With the supply situation having improved, what we need to do is to support each states to develop their own plans, which in turn mobilize each of the Ministries Departments and Agencies ,( MDAs) including wards to work towards their state’s target, which in turn will lead up to the national target of reaching 70 per cent of the eligible population by June 2022, with full covid-19 immunisation,” Chaiban said.

In order to support these efforts, the global lead coordinator said the partners are committed in improving the cold chain that are available in Nigeria, multiplying the numbers of vaccination team so that the country can have enough vaccination team in each of the wards, to be able to reach the population required and to work with community mobilizers to encourage their community members to get vaccinated.

“We will also work with traditional and religious leaders and other influencers including social media influencers to embark on campaigns for COVID-19 vaccination, to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination, and inform the populace of other public health programme like routine immunisation,” he added.

According to health experts, the situation is a far cry from the target, even as they noted that the planned herd immunity was “unrealistic” and “a mirage.