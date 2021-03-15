BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Director, Health Education, Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mrs Meg Onwu has said vaccination alone is not enough to combat the spread of COVID-19, but with combination of the prevention protocol.

Onwu said this at a one-day engagement with media practitioners in the state on reporting COVID-19 pandemic at Amachara Specialist Hospital, Umuahia, the capital, ahead of the statewide commencement of the vaccination.

She noted that, “To be completely protected from the novel pandemic, people should continue to put on their face mask, engage in regular hand washing under running water, use of hand sanitizer, and avoid crowded places.”

According to her, the statewide vaccination which commenced at the Government House with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and others last Thursday, will be done in four phases to ensure total capturing of the most vulnerable sections of the people.

Onwu, whom is also the head of the department (HoD) of advocacy, communication and social mobilization of the agency, added that the exercise will begin with health workers “who are the most exposed to the pandemic.”

“The next will be those from 50 years and those from 18 to 49 with core morbidity, followed by those who missed out from the first, but were not captured or missed in the first and the second, and finally the eligible that missed out.

Explaining that the vaccination will be conducted at designated centres, the head of the department added that the agency has created awareness and sensitized the people on the need for it and not to be discouraged by propaganda.

Similarly, the Infection, Prevention, and Control (IPC) focal person of the agency, Dr. Onwuka Okorie, emphasized that the vaccination is not a ploy as held in some quarters to kill people or to mark them with 666 according to some religious fanatics.