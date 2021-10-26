Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has urged the federal government to convince and persuade workers and Nigerians in general on the need to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus rather than forcing it on them.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, therefore, urged government and other employers of labour to make special arrangements for workers to access the vaccine at their places of work.

He said, “I understand some people prefer to view COVID-19 vaccination with caution. Yes, it is important to proceed on issues of public health with great caution. Yet, it would be foolhardy to elevate caution above scientific evidence and facts from public health records.

“The truth is that despite being imperfect, the COVID-19 vaccine has given all of us a better chance of fighting the virus and staying alive. I urge workers all over the world to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines and keep themselves, their families and their colleagues at work safe and free from the morbid threats of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We urge the government and other employers of labour to make special arrangements for workers to access the vaccine at the workplace.

“We urge that the tool of persuasion and conviction be used rather than force to get workers and the general populace to take the vaccine.”