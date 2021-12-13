As cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is being reported, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said it would not let down its guard on strict adherence to safety preventions.

In this regard, the scheme said from next orientation exercise in year 2022, all the in-cominng prospective corps members will show evidence of vaccination before they would be allowed into the camp for registration.

NYSC director-general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this on Monday in his nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch “C” Stream II corps members and camp officials.

“We want to ensure that we adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical protocols of COVID-19,” the DG added.

According to a statement by Emeka Mgbemena, the deputy director (press and public relations), the NYSC boss advised the Corps Members that would complete their orientation course tomorrow to add value to themselves by acquiring skills that would make them business owners, instead of seeking for the scarcely available salaried jobs.

He said the scheme had partnered several institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank, Bank of Industry, NYSC Foundation, Heritage Bank and others to provide soft loans to Corps Members with good business proposals.

The Director-General urged the Corps Members to continue with the post-camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme they started during the Orientation Course, adding that efforts were ongoing for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, which would make more funds available for every willing Corps Member to start their businesses as they exit the service.

“NYSC is a platform for those that are very serious. Please take the Skill Acquisition seriously and ensure you register for the post-camp training. I can assure you that our partners are ready to support us to ensure that the start–up capitals are made available to Corps Members,” he said.

General lbrahim also warned them to avoid embarking on night and unauthorised journeys, but break any journey extending beyond 6:00pm and pass the night in a safe place.

“Don’t endanger your security and for those going on relocation, please ensure that you don’t travel at night,” he stated.