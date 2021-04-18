BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Abia State commissioner for health, Dr. Jeo Osuji, has said the state is making appreciable progress in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, as the number of those already vaccinated is close to the projected figure.

Osuji who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Umuahia, the state capital, ahead of the planned end of the exercise in the state on Monday, commended the primary health commission and other stakeholders for the success.

He, however, expressed concern that despite the robust campaigns and sensitization by the government on the dangers of the disease and the need for strict observation of the protocols, some residents were already behaving as if the pandemic was over.

He said due to this attitude, some residents were contracting the virus just when it was gradually coming under control, thereby bringing challenges not only to their immediate families but to the government and the society in general.

“Even at that, the government has remained resolute and committed in its effort to stop the spread of the virus in the state in line with its policy trust of improving the health sector with quality service along with others,” he said.

He warned residents not to take for granted reports of reduction of spread of the virus by violating preventive protocols or refusing to take the vaccine, noting that as they say in sports, “it is not yet over until it is over.”

The commissioner said on its part, rather than dropping its guard, the administration had been stepping up action through awareness campaigns and supplies against the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No sooner had the index case was reported in the country than we set up isolation centres at Amachara General Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, and General Hospital, Aba,” he said.

He noted that both the preventive measures and the sustained enlightenment campaigns have gone a long way to ensure that the state remained among those with least reported cases of infection and deaths from the disease in the country.