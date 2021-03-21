By Francis Okoye |

There was confusion at the Mafoni Primary and Junior Secondary School in Maiduguri on Friday as pupils and students fled classrooms and abandoned their examinations over fears of COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking to our correspondent, Amina Usman, a teacher at the primary section of the school said the confusion erupted when the COVID-19 sensitisation team arrived the school with a vehicle mounted with a speaker, and the school children believing that it was government officials who had come to administer COVID-19 vaccination on them, fled their classes to different directions.

The teacher added that the students and pupils were writing their first term examinations when the team arrived.

“The school children were running out of the school, shouting “ma’su allura, ma’su allura” meaning “vaccinators, vaccinators,” she said.

A security guard in the school, Ibrahim Ali, also said every effort to call the students back to classes to continue their examinations failed.

He said from all indications, it appeared parents and guardians of the children had warned them not to accept the COVID-19 vaccination.

“We made every effort to stop the children from going away, but they refused. Unfortunately, they are writing examinations and we pray that such doesn’t occur again,” the guard said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, a student in the junior secondary school, Abu Alhaji, said when the sensitisation vehicle arrived, they thought government officials had come to vaccinate them, hence they all decided to run away, not knowing that they came for sensitisation.

“We thought they had come to vaccinate us with the COVID-19 vaccine and being that our parents didn’t ask us to accept the COVID-19 vaccination, we had to run to avoid being forced to take the vaccine,” he said.

Borno State recently received 75,510 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines, and began vaccination with frontline workers followed by top government officials and persons from 50 years and above.