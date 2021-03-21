BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday said the efficacy of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is higher than the risk, despite concerns in certain quaters.

Tambuwal who spoke after taking the Covid-19 jab at the Sokoto Government House, appealed to resident of the state to take the vaccine.

He said, “I have taken the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine myself and I am appealing to the people of the state to follow suit. Especially, those that are vulnerable as prescribed by medical practitioners and the Task Force on Covid-19. I believe, prevention is better than cure”.

While stressing that there are challenges in some countries leading to halting of the vaccination, Tambuwal however, noted that, statistics have shown that the success rate is very commendable.

“There are some countries that have actually stopped administering the vaccine due to certain developments in the process. But so far, if you look at the statistics, you can see that the success rate is very high and higher than the unfortunate incidences of people suffering some setbacks from the vaccine. On that basis alone, one can say that the efficacy is higher than the risk” the governor submitted.