BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi has unveiled 187 solar powered cold chain refrigerators for vaccine storage for its primary healthcare centers in the 177 wards of the state.

Governor Fayemi who restated the commitment of his administration to further improve healthcare delivery in the state, also set aside N300 million for the State’s Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

The Governor who disclosed this on Tuesday at the commissioning of the Solar Direct Drive Cold Chain equipment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ado-Ekiti said the move was in preparation for the planned COVID-19 vaccines promised by the Federal Government,

He stressed the need for every child and pregnant woman in the state to have unhindered access to immunization in its continued effort at repositioning the health sector and making qualitative health services available and accessible to the people.

The governor assured that his administration was working towards reversing the appalling trend of high negative health data through the State Health Insurance Scheme in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

He added that the Basic Health Care Provision Fund was another strategy employed by his administration for funding infrastructural, personnel, health commodities and equipment requirements of a minimum of one health facility in each of the 177 political Wards in the state.

Fayemi explained that the Cold Chain equipment means a well-coordinated effort towards achieving temperature controlled environments to store, manage and transport the lifesaving products (otherwise known as vaccines) which must be continuously stored in limited temperature from the time they are manufactured until the moment of vaccination.