BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

There was anxiety and confusion among some residents of the nation’s capital during the flag-off of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday, when the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the minister of state for the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, avoided receiving the COVID-19 vaccine publicly.

Although the FCT minister was unavoidably absent during the flag-off, but the minister of state, who represented him, told the audience that she and the minister had already taken their doses of vaccine in their offices on Saturday.

However, the permanent secretary of Ministry of FCT, Mr. Olusade Adesola, a former FCT minister, Dr Aliyu Modibbo, FCT commissioner of police, CP Bala Ciroma, chief of staff to the FCT minister, Bashir Mai-Bornu, acting secretary of the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Mohammed Kawu and the Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Baba Yunusa, among others took turns to receive the doses of the vaccine.

Performing the exercise, on behalf of the minister, the minister of state, stated that the vaccine was safe, noting that the flag-off was the single largest vaccination programme ever in the FCT, to herald decisive victory over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aliyu stated that in readiness for the COVID-19 vaccination, the FCT, through the FCT Primary Healthcare Board and its partners, completed a cold chain preparedness assessment and trained all members of the 65 vaccination teams, adding that the FCT can safely store, deliver and administer the vaccine required to immunise all residents in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

She noted that the FCT had in the past led the way in several vaccination campaigns against diseases such as polio, measles and meningitis, while assuring that the current vaccination exercise would not be different as the FCT administration was committed to ensuring that the FCT serves as an example to other states in surpassing all COVID-19 vaccination targets.

“The FCTA will resolutely enforce all the national guidelines and ensure that all stages of the vaccine roll-out are equitably and fairly implemented and all the 227,480 doses received are accounted for.

“For a start, vaccination roll-out is expected from today for frontline health and non-health workers in all private and public

COVID-19 isolation centres, treatment and laboratory centres in the FCT. Other health workers, strategic leaders, military and

paramilitary, as well as FCTA/FCDA personnel will continue to receive

theirs over the next 10-day work period. We may consider an extension of time for catch-up for those who may miss their appointments,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the FCT permanent secretary, Adesola, urged FCT residents to avail themselves of the opportunity to ensure that they are vaccinated, as the administration would continue to

promote unhindered and stress-free access to its citizenry to get vaccinated

“The administration will advise and continue to ensure strict compliance to the COVIS-19 protocols. As it’s always adviced,

prevention is better than cure, we will therefore continue to advocate

and enforce the existing protocols to ensure the safety of our teeming

populace. You can be assured the leadership will not relent in its

determination towards the welfare of the citizenry of the FCT,” Adesola said.

The highpoint of the occasion was the vaccination of frontline health

workers and other dignitaries.