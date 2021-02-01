By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Nigeria reggae queen, Evi Edna Ogholi has begged her fans all over the world for the delayed release of her much anticipated EP, “Peace And Love”.

The iconic singer has been enjoying rave reviews since her big return to the music scene since signing with international record brand, ENORECORDS LLC Italy.

Though, fans have been craving for her new EP to drop, the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has hindered the “Queen” of reggae her release and tour.

The singer who is credited as Nigeria’s first woman reggae musician who permanently changed the genre’s landscape in the country has continued to show that she still got the game in her.

Reacting to the development, the queen through a post on her verified Facebook page apologised to fans for not being able to release her 8-tracks EP as promised.

She however, vow to drop them soonest.

She said: “Hi fans. Rastafari. Sincerely sorry for the long delay in releasing, my long awaited new EP/CD, ‘PEACE AND LOVE.’ 8 songs in Nigeria, Europe, E.T.C. as originally planned recorded for ENORECORDS LLC Italy. Producer, Jossy Joe (Baddest / Golden Producer).

“‘Peace And Love’ recording team are; owner/managing director ENORECORDS LLC Italy, Eno Osagie (Winning Jah), MC Apostlepaul Odion, Jude Victor, Martin and Jossy Joe (BADDEST).

“We are patiently waiting for the dreaded disease (COVID-19) coronavirus that has brought humanity (the four corners of the world) to a temporary stand still, to subside.

“N.B: all my scheduled, radio, TV and press interviews, have been, unfortunately, postponed till further notice. Please Bear With Us.

“N.B: In France where I stay, all cafe/restaurants, cinema halls, all cultural centers, live concerts venues, museums, E.t.c have been temporarily shutdown by the French government because of corona virus sickness.

“P.s: Showbusiness in France have been put on hold temporarily by the French government because of coronavirus N.B: the second corona virus LOCKDOWN in France was lifted, and replaced with a curfew. It will be okay. We trust in GOD.

“Ital Queen. Evi Edna Ogholi. Jah Guide,” she posted.