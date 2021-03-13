ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Sequel to the successful implementation of the 1st phase and 2nd phase of the VSF Covid -19 emergency intervention, the Victim Support Funds (VSF) Taskforce on Covid-19 as part of the 3rd phase, handed over Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) projects in Kaduna State at the Government Junior Secondary School Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna.

The three schools in Kaduna State that benefited from the WASH projects are: Government Day Secondary School Unguwar Rimi Bajju, Zangon Kataf LGA, Government Junior Secondary School Rimin Doko, Zaria LGA and Government Junior Secondary School Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Igabi LGA.

Each of the schools received a 4000 litres solar-powered borehole, 4 wash stations, 2,000 pieces of reusable facemasks, five pieces of 4 litre hand sanitizers, 120 bottles of 500ml liquid hand wash and five cartons of bleach.

The hand-wash stations were set up in the schools and the schools have been supplied with liquid hand-wash, sanitizers and bleach.

Making the formal handing over at the Government Junior Secondary School NAF base Kaduna onbehalf of the Chairman of the VSF, General Theophilus Danjuma retired, Chairperson of Victims Support Fund Taskforce on Covid-19, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji disclosed the commitment of the Chairman in ensuring that people or organizations/institutions are impacted positively.

“VSF will continue to provide succour to vulnerable Nigerians and as well as institutional support to agencies involved in the fight against Covid-19.

” VSF have provided similar intervention in 54 secondary Schools in 18 states across the 6 geographical zones, 3 Schools each in the states that benefited.

” So far over 3.3 billion naira has been spent in various interventions by VSF in 30 states in Nigeria, so I urge the Government to ensure sustainability and maintenance of the.donates facilities going forward”.

Recieving the construted and donated items, the principal of the Government Junior Secondary School, NAF base, Hajiya Aishatu Bello commended the VSF for their intervention and assured of judicious utilization of the items donated.