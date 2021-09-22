The Victim Support Fund (VSF) has donated an elevator to the Federal !Ministry of Health as a means of supporting the ease of tackling COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the presentation and inauguration of the elevator at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, the chairperson of the Taskforce of the Victim Support Fund, Mrs Toyosi-Akerele Ogunsiji, said “the Victims Support Fund Taskforce on COVID-19 is commissioning and handing over a newly installed 13 passenger capacity elevator and UPS equipment to the federal ministry of health as part of its efforts to support the activities of the ministry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Taskforce in September 2020 made an initial donation of ICT equipments and funds to the ministry; to support the ministerial expert advisory committee on the national pandemic action plan, technology equipment, state-of-the-art video teleconferencing and surveillance facilities, and infrastructure to support data collection, and the quality of human capacity within the ministry.”

She also said: “the Taskforce has completed the implementation of the first, second and third phases of its COVID-19 emergency intervention programme, which involved the distribution of food, medical consumables and personal protective equipment’s (PPE’s) to 19 states across the six geo-political zones of the country as well as the provision of support and donations to the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Construction of Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in 54 schools in 18 across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.”

She noted that the donation comes with one year maintenance agreement that would see the VSF pay for a full year maintenance before fully handing over the elevator to the ministry.

Appreciating the kind gesture of the VSF, the minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, said it was the first time an elevator will be replaced at the ministry in the last 20 years.

The minister also assured the VSF that the elevator will be properly maintained and put to good use.

Recall that the Victims Support Fund Taskforce on COVID-19 was inaugurated by the chairman of the Fund, Lt. Gen T Y Danjuma rtd, with a mandate to provide palliative measures to Internally Displaced Persons and other vulnerable groups around the country, as part of its contribution to national efforts in the fight against COVID-19.