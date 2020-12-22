By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the Victim Support Fund (VSF) COVID-19 Task Force has donated water sanitation and hygiene wash facilities to schools in Federal Capital Territory FCT to fight against the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Items donated in the facilities to each school include: A solar-powered borehole, four hand wash stations, 2000 pieces of reusable facemasks, five pieces of four liters hand sanitizers, 120 bottles of 500ml Liquid hand wash, and five cartons of beach.

The three schools in the FCT to benefit from the WASH projects are: Government Day Secondary School (Boarding) Bwari, Government Secondary School, Kuje, and Junior Secondary School, Asokoro, Abuja.

Presenting the items in Abuja, the chairperson of the task force, Toyon Akerele-Ogunsiji, said COVID-19 task force know that hand washing is the singular preventive measure against COVID-19.

She said, “This project is a representation of the 54 borehole facilities and 216 hand washing stations. We are going to be donating to 18 different states, cutting across all the six geo-political zones of the country. So, each of all the 18 states, cuts across all the north west, north east, the north central, south east, south west, south south.

“Each school is getting a 4,000 recharge solar power borehole facility like this in addition to four different units of hand washing and sanitizing boots. Each school is also going to be receiving 2,000 branded pieces of face masks from the VSF.

“We are giving hand sanitizers as well, we are giving hand washing soaps and tissue papers including the water for hand washing, stations and sanitizing boots are directly connected from this solar power borehole and you can see the quality of what we donated and the pressure of the water,” she said.

She noted that the group will encourage students and teachers within public schools around the country to always wash their hands, adding that they are concerned that a lot of children have been at home for so long and unable to go to school.

She further said that the VSF will continues to provide succour to vulnerable Nigerians and as well as institutional support to agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19.

Receiving the items on behalf of FCT Minister, the Education Secretary, Malam Leramoh Abdulrazaq, commended the group for supporting campaign against COVID-19.

He said that he knows that delivering quality education is not the responsibility of government alone and urged other Nigerians to ensure that the teachers and students have a safe environment as a corporate social responsibility.