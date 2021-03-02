BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

In a bid to ensure availability of fund for vaccine coverage in the ECOWAS region, the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO), said it is setting up a vaccine revolving fund.

Director-general of WAHO, Prof. Standley Okolo, disclosed this in Abuja during the handing-over of critical COVID 19 materials to ECOWAS/WAHO by the European Union (EU) and the Government of Germany for the response to COVID-19 in the ECOWAS region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okolo said that the revolving fund would provide technical cooperation to national immunisation programs to improve the region’s COVID-19 vaccine demand planning and forecasting capacities, strengthen supply chain management, and ensure their financing and sustainability.

“We are looking forward to setting up a vaccines revolving fund. As you all know, there would always be a vaccines deficit in terms of the coverage of our population with the COVID-19 vaccines and that is why the Heads of States decided that we should set up a vaccines revolving fund, ask governments to contribute, invite partners to contribute including indigenous private sector and use a multiplicity of sources to plug the gap.

“Vaccinating 27 percent through COVAX, another 20 percent through others will not get us the 60 to 70 percent population required to get immunity. This is the situation that we are facing now and this is one of the task that the president of ECOWAS and myself have been charged to set up and we will do something about that within the next fortnight and come back to all our partners for their support,” he explained.

In his speech, the minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, thanked the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit and the European Union for their generosity to the ECOWAS region during these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not the first time your organisation is showing generosity to the region and this gesture is worthy of commendation.

“WAHO has worked hard to tackle the considerable task of coordinating the entire process of bringing all parties together and ensuring timely deliveries of medical supplies to the member states,” he said.

Ehanire said that the ECOWAS COVID-19 Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Health Chair and the ECOWAS COVID-19 Champion, President Muhammadu Buhari, would ensure that these donated medical supplies would be efficiently distributed to all intended recipients.

In his remarks, Mr. Damien Bishop, Project Coordinator, Regional Programme Support to Pandemic Prevention in the ECOWAS Region (RPPP), GIZ Nigeria & ECOWAS said that as the COVID19 pandemic continues to affect lives globally and those of the population of the ECOWAS region, the German Government through the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) in collaboration with the European Union was supporting the ECOWAS Region with COVID-19 response materials.

Bishop said that at GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS, the Regional Programme Support to Pandemic Prevention in the ECOWAS Region (RPPP) was being implemented since 2016 on behalf of the German Government and the European Union to support ECOWAS and ECOWAS Member States and here in lead for the organization of the event.

The materials that were handed over include personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as equipment for Intensive Care Units (ICUs), such as oxygen compressors.