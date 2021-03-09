BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it is still compiling the list of COVID-19 vaccination centres in the territory, four days after the flag-off of the exercise by the federal government in the nation’s capital.

Chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19/secretary to government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, while flagging off the exercise last Friday in Abuja, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, had hinted that there are 65 designated vaccination centres for the FCT, where residents could access vaccines for COVID-19.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the designated vaccination centres cut across the 62 wards of the territory, with Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) is having 15 centres, while Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali area councils would have 10 vaccination points each.

However, since this announcement, efforts by our reporter to have the actual locations of these 65 designated vaccination centres have proved abortive, as the officials of the administration have maintained silence, while other said they are still updating and compiling the centres.

All efforts made to reach the acting secretary FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Dr Mohammed Kawu, were not successful, as he did not pick his calls, neither did he respond to text messages send to his phone.

Coordinator of FCT COVID-19, Dr Matthew Ashikeni, however, told our reporter on telephone that the secretariat is still compiling the list of the vaccination centres, to ensure that the centres are evenly distributed across the six area councils of the territory.

“We have not concluded the compilation of the COVID-19 vaccination centres in the FCT. We are still working on the delineation of the centres and as soon as we conclude, we will make it public, he said.

Ashikeni said some of the centres would include the immunization centres in the area councils, while some of the centres may be located out of the already established immunization centres.

He stated that the centres might be up to the 65, as announced by the federal government, since some of the centes have been taken over by the federal government, adding that what the administration is looking forward to is about 55 centres, because 10 centres in territory, such as the one at the National Hospital and others, are now under the control of the federal government.