Three months after the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) got the World Health Organisation (WHO) certification for vaccine production, the global health body has listed Nigeria and five other African countries to start producing their own mRNA vaccine.

The health body yesterday announced the five other countries as Egypt, Kenya, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, describing the six countries as the first recipients of technology from the WHO’s global mRNA vaccine hub.

Director-general of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said; “Today I’m delighted to announce the first six African countries that will receive technology from the hub to produce their own mRNA vaccines: Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

“We expect clinical trials to start in the fourth quarter of this year, with approval expected in 2024. WHO will work with the companies and the government in each country to develop a roadmap for training and production, based on their needs and capacities.”

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had said in 2020 that it was working hard to obtain international certification to enable Nigeria manufacture vaccines locally.

A few months ago, the director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeye, announced that the country had been certified by the WHO for the production of vaccines after meeting the 868 requirements set by the global world health regulatory body.

However, medical experts have said that WHO technology would only go to the regulatory agencies, saying the organisation does not supply technology for manufacturing companies.

The fact that Nigeria has to wait for WHO to give the go ahead to start producing medicines and vaccines for its own people, shows that the government is yet to prioritise research and development, a pharmaceutical research scientist with the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Prof. Martins Emeje, told LEADERSHIP.

“It has shown we are lazy people. We do not need WHO to tell us to manufacture vaccines for Nigerians. No country which values the lives of its people will wait for a nod from WHO before manufacturing drugs and vaccines for them. USA, UK, etc didn’t wait for WHO before they started looking for ways to protect their people, why should we wait till this time?” Emeje said.

He disclosed that the technology that WHO said it would be providing for Nigeria to produce the vaccine may not be entirely free, adding that, even the vaccines being given to Nigeria were close to their expiration dates.

“Nigerians are being protected not just because of the vaccine alone,” the pharmaceutical scientist said, adding, “We need to find out why we didn’t die like the western world and that requires research.”

He, however, called on government, pharmaceutical companies, the private sector and well-meaning Nigerians to invest in research and development like the western countries do.

“I will keep emphasising on the need for our government, private sector to prioritise research and development. We have the experts and the capacity to produce our vaccine locally, we don’t need any certification from WHO. All we need is for the government, pharmaceutical companies and rich people like Dangote in Nigeria to key into R&D,” he added.

Immediate past president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said Nigeria was not waiting for WHO’s go ahead to start vaccine production locally.

“We are actually not waiting for WHO to tell us to start manufacturing, anytime Nigeria is ready to start manufacturing, it will start manufacturing, WHO does not tell anybody when to start manufacturing, if you have competence, the facility and the structure, you can start manufacturing.”

He noted that some pharmaceutical industries were working towards setting up vaccine manufacturing facilities.

“They are working on that based on the support they received from the CBN. That is ongoing right now but how soon that will be ready I cannot say. There is a possibility and probability out there now unlike what it was before COVID-19,” he added.

Also, the president, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Prof. Damen James, applauded the development while reiterating that laboratory scientists have the human capacity to produce vaccines in the country.

He urged the government not to play politics with the development, saying, “We have been looking forward to seeing how the government should carry us along and appreciate the skill that our people have.

“Let them not bring politics but actually bring in the key people that matter in this aspect. It is a good development, we are happy about it but we also hope that the government will not bring politics into it.”

Buhari Welcomes Designation

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Brussels, Belgium, welcomed the designation of Nigeria as one of the six countries in Africa to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine, while also calling for collaboration to address the effects of the pandemic.

With the addition of Nigeria to the four countries earlier approved for vaccine production on the continent, efforts by the Buhari administration to change the selection that the country considered unrepresentative of the needs, capabilities and population distribution in Africa have thus yielded the desired result.

In his contribution to the Roundtable On Health Systems And Vaccine Production at the ongoing 6th Europe-Africa Summit, President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said:

“I am delighted to receive the news of the selection of Nigeria among recipients of MRNA vaccine technology transfer. We shall ensure the best use is made of the opportunity. Nigeria also offers to host the Bio-manufacturing Training hub proposed by World Health Organization (WHO). We commit to providing support to make the hub functional in the shortest possible time.

“Accordingly we are prioritising the manufacture of vaccines on the African continent and in the sharing and transfer of technology and intellectual property rights. We call on the EU to support the WTO towards the conclusion of negotiations on intellectual property rights’ waiver to ensure that the manufacturing of vaccines can start early in Africa.”

While commending the efforts of the foreign partners in making the Covid-19 vaccine available, he urged them to do more as less than 10 percent of the African population had gotten the jab, stressing that this situation could negatively affect Africa’s developmental projections.

“We commend the efforts and support of Team Europe for the substantial contribution to the COVAX facility and the EU contribution for Vaccination rollout campaign in Africa. But currently, less than 10% of Africa’s population has been vaccinated, compared to more than 60% total vaccinations in the EU, as at the end of 2021.

“Regrettably, millions of African citizens are yet to receive their first dose of vaccination jabs, while their counterparts in Europe and other parts of the world are bracing up for their third booster shots. When eventually, Africa received about 700 million doses of vaccines before the end of 2021 under the COVAX Facility, it represented a considerable shortfall for a population of 1.383 billion.

“Nigeria strongly believes that these low figures could not only cause a future health crisis, but could negatively impact economic growth and our ability to achieve the African Union Agenda 2063,” the president said.

The Nigerian leader called for a closer collaboration with the EU to tackle the effects of the pandemic on the African continent.

“The severe impact of the pandemic has once again brought to the fore the vulnerabilities of mankind and the weakness of health systems across the world. To mitigate future devastating health pandemics, there is an urgent need for increased funding for healthcare systems in Africa and increased local manufacturing of materials and equipment along the whole value chain. This can happen only with the cooperation that would close the gaps in the health systems on our continent.

“We urge our European partners to focus more on investments targeted at improving the African health systems and production of vaccines. Existing AU frameworks like the New Partnership for African Development and national comparative advantages of some African countries are there to form the basis for such investments,” he added.