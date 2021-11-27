The World Health Organisation (WHO) has tasked health journalists on relevant knowledge and information to ensure proper reporting, saying misinformation has remained a bigger threat to COVID-19 response efforts in Nigeria.

WHO Health Emergency Information and Risk Assessment (HIM) Lead, Dr Geoffrey Namara, stated this on Thursday at a two-day conference of the Association of Health Journalists (ANHEJ), in Nasarawa State.

Describing effective communication as a vital tool that guides the public towards appropriate services and treatment, Namara said it is unfortunate that conspiracy theories, misinformation and other factors are preventing most Nigerians from accepting the vaccines.

In his presentation titled:”Understanding key outbreak metrics for accurate reporting”, Namara said, public health is key in community awareness and the media plays a vital role in reaching the communities.

He, therefore, urged health journalists to use the platform and delibrate and brain storm with critical stakeholders on relevant information that will convince Nigerians to accept the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Namara, “Effective communication guides the public towards appropriate services and treatment which helps to prevent or reduce the spread of the disease.

“Misinformation poses a great threat to response efforts.

“Journalists must be equipped with relevant knowledge to ensure proper reporting in a health emergence”.

He added that the without testing data, effort to eliminate the pandemic will not be achieved.

Earlier, WHO Nigeria Communication Officer, Charity Warigon, noted that the media and journalists are the bridge between scientists and the public, saying it behoves every member of the Fourth Realm of the Estate to, as social responsibility, ensure the provision of accurate, timely, credible, understandable, relevant, and actionable information through various communication channels.

“Our messaging must continue to remind the public that, for the foreseeable future, we must continue to wear masks, physically distance, and avoid the crowd. Being vaccinated doesn’t mean that we can throw caution to the wind and put ourselves and others at risk: relaxing public health and social measures interventions should be done cautiously and with careful attention paid to those who remain unvaccinated” said Warigon.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed WHO’s commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership with AHNEJ, towards promoting health and wellbeing, keeping the world safe and serving the vulnerable, to achieve Universal Health Coverage and ensure that no one is left behind.

On his part, ANHEJ President, Hassan Zaggi in his welcome address, lamented that even though the federal government is making efforts to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, some enemies of progress are working hard to frustrate the efforts.

He said, as critical stakeholders in the sector, the conference will accord the opportunity to brainstorm on the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Colleagues, you will agree with me that issues surrounding the uptake of COVID-19 vaccine have been source of concern to us due to vaccine hesitancy arising from several factors.

“Some of these factors include conspiracy theories on the safety of the vaccines, fear of the unknown, false and misinformation on social media platforms amongst others.

“This, has, however, led to foot-dragging by most Nigerians to uptake the vaccine despite all sincere efforts by the government.

“As journalists covering the health sector, we are deeply worried by the way most Nigerians are not willing to uptake the vaccine even though the country has been applauded globally for its effort in COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

“We are also concerned that if urgent actions are not taken, the federal government’s target to vaccinate 55 million residents of Nigeria by the end of January, 2022, which is 50% of the target population, may not be visible.”