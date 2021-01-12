The management of the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) has postponed the Week Five matches of the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL), citing the inability of all the clubs to meet the COVID-19 test requirements for players and team officials.

A statement signed by Faith Ben-Anuge, the Chief Operating Officer of the league, yesterday, said the postponement was to accommodate collation and validation of compulsory COVID-19 tests for the

NWPL clubs.

“We are currently validating results sent in by some clubs while some are yet to forward theirs.

Due to the tasking process of collation and validation, the board considers the postponement appropriate to enable the secretariat complete their job on the ongoing COVID-19 test on clubs concerned,” Ben-Anuge said.

She added that the league had given the clubs enough time to complete the tests and forward evidence to the secretariat on or before Friday, January 15, 2021.

The NWFL official also noted that clubs who do not adhere to the directives “will be suspended from the league indefinitely.”

The postponed matches would be played on January 20, 2021.