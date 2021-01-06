BY Our Correspondents

There was low turnout of workers at the federal secretariat Abuja as well as secretariats in most states across the country yesterday following federal government’s directive that officers below level 13 should stay and work from home.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that there were few officers of the senior cadre at the office of the head of the civil service of the

federation, federal ministry of foreign affairs and the ministry of justice, all commendably adhering to COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

A level 13 officer from the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, who preferred not to be mentioned by name, said they were experiencing some challenges at work, especially with the absence of their junior officers.

He said, “We are in a very turbulent situation. It is not easy for the service. We really understand the need for a partial lockdown, especially for officers below grade level 13, if possible even all. But as much as we are trying to cope with the present situation at work and in the country at large, I need to also reiterate that it is not easy for the junior officers to work from home, neither is it easy for us to work here without them.

“Everyone is important. There are assignments which some of these junior officers are efficient and detailed at but with

their absence, the job is made to be more stressful. So, this has affected the harmonious working relationship we share together”.

Meanwhile, the head of the civil service of the federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has promised to build a world-class civil service that will be fit to confront the challenges of national development in the era of COVID-19.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Policy and Strategy Office, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, yesterday in Abuja, Yemi-Esan enjoined civil servants to key into the vision of the service in 2021 to enable it achieve its expectations.

She said the office of the head of service was looking into the new year with a lot of expectations, adding that the office has been incubating the plans that will be actualised as well as improved on.

She listed the plans to include capacity building, institutionalisation of new performance management system as well as value reorientation of the civil service,

entrepreneurship content management solution, use of technology to drive the service and improving on the earlier introduced integrated payroll payment system.

While calling on civil servants to work outside the box, she said due to the partial lockdown, officers below level 13 must learn to use electronic devices in the delivery of their official

assignments, even as she urged them to have their emails ready and to be efficient in its usage.

She warned officers against embarking on non-essential official or non-official travels during this period of partial lockdown.

Also, LEADERSHIP checks across the country showed that workers have deserted federal and state secretariats located in capital cities of the states.

In Kwara State, all civil servants remained at home in compliance with the state government’s directive.

The government had in new COVID-19 guidelines issued on December 23, 2020, amongst other things, asked all categories of workers to work from home with effect from December 24, 2020 until further notice.

The guidelines were released in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the state governor/spokesperson for the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye.

When our correspondent visited the state secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday, no worker could be seen as the gates were firmly locked.

The situation was similar in all the offices of government parastatals except those on essential duties like health and media establishments.

All schools, including tertiary institutions in the state, were yet to resume.

At the federal secretariat along Fate Road, Ilorin, workers from Level 12 and below did not resume work as directed by the federal government; only a few senior staff were in their offices yesterday.

Two senior staff of the National Orientation Agency and Federal Information Service respectively, who pleaded anonymity, said the restricted staff were at home in line with the federal government’s directive.

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde said that the state government was not in a haste to impose or take any decision on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the state government would not take action based on what was happening in other places or what has been reported in the media.

Rather, he said the government would always ensure that its decisions were based on certain factors that are applicable to the situations and issues in the state.

Makinde, however, said the government was already considering some factors, including watching trends in the state, looking at the level of hospitalisation, rate of recoveries, number of people getting infected as well as the strains of the virus in the state to determine what line of action to be taken.

“Well, we can’t just say yes or no. In Oyo State, we have not

been taking decisions based on what we read on the internet or what we see as reactions from the western world. We make decisions on actual data for this state,” Makinde said.

In Cross River State, government activities were went on as usual, with workers in their duty posts despite federal government’s order that workers below level 12 should stay at home.

Even though not all the secretariat’s staff were present, perhaps because of the festivities, some workers were seen loitering

within the premises of both the old and new secretariats.

At the gate of the governor’s office, a group of magistrates who claimed that the state government owed them two-year salaries were seen barricading the entrance of the office.

In Jos, the Plateau State capital, the gate to the Joseph Dashe Gomwalk Secretariat was closed from the entrance as a result of protest by local government workers over minimum wage.

A staff of the state ministry of Information who did not want her name in print told our correspondent in Jos that while the state civil servants were not on strike but because of the protest by local government workers, the gate to the state secretariat had to be closed to avoid any breakdown of law and order.

Similarly, the federal secretariat in the state, which is very close to the state secretariat, was a mere shadow of its boisterous self

as only few staff were seen going in and outside of the edifice.

Also, the Jos North and Jos South local government secretariats were completely under lock and key as protesting council workers vowed not to resume work until the state government meet their demand on the N30,000 minimum wage approved by the federal government.

In Ogun State, workers at various segments within the federal secretariat located at the Oke-Mosan area of Abeokuta, the state capital steered clear of their duty posts in strict compliance with the federal government’s directive which ordered them to stay at home over the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Except for workers on essential duties, only senior civil servants on grade level 13 and above reported for work to keep the various offices functioning on skeletal duties.

LEADERSHIP observed that the Abeokuta branch of the secretariat, which on a normal day is a beehive of activities, was almost a ghost of itself as at yesterday when our correspondent

visited the complex.

In most of the departments and sections visited, including the

Ministry of Information and Culture, that of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Statistics, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), NIPOST and Ports Health, among others, only heads of the centers who are of the Grade Level 13 and above reported for work.

Our correspondent also gathered that some civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below who were heads of their sections also reported for duty to keep the offices functioning since they were the most senior officers in the state.

In Benue State, our correspondent who visited the federal secretariat in Makurdi observed that the secretariat which used to be busy with people trooping in and out was unusually quiet, with few persons, especially security personnel, seen on ground.

One of them who identified himself as Frank

Ihyundu told our correspondent that only those of them that are from grade level 13 and above as indicated in the circular that were coming to work.

“As you can see, physically we are adhering strictly to the Federal Government announcement that workers from grade level 12 down should stay at home to help in observing the second wave of COVID-19. Only civil servants that are on essential duties like Civil Defense Corps, Prison Service, Fire Brigade among others are coming to work,” he explained.

Meanwhile, public servants in Ekiti State have resumed work after the Christmas and New Year holidays but as usual only few civil servants reported to their offices after the festivities.

This may not be unconnected with the directive of the state government that certain categories of workers should stay at home for the first two weeks of the new year following the spike in the cases of COVID-19.

The customary interreligious service usually held on the first working day of every year was also cancelled by the state government to curb the spread of the virus.

Governor Kayode Fayemi in a statewide broadcast last Wednesday had imposed fresh restrictions to safeguard public health and new guidelines to curb the second wave of COVID-19.

The governor directed that civil servants on grade level 12 and below are to stay at home till January 18 when they would be directed on when to resume back at their desks.

In Imo State, some workers are currently on strike, coupled with the shutdown of the state secretariat by the state governor, Hope

Uzodimma, as a proactive measure against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

For now, only permanent secretaries, level 14 officers and political appointees are allowed to gain access to the complex till further notice.

The development has left the complex deserted as all activities have been grounded.

A visit to the federal secretariat in Owerri presented almost the same scenario, as only top civil servants were sighted within the premises.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the Imo State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Austin Chilapko, stressed that the workers will not resume in their various duty posts until their demands are met.

He called on Governor Uzodinma to live up to expectations by fulfilling the agreement he reached with the workers and not renege on same as the workers were the engine room of any administration.

In Rivers State, while federal civil servants on grade level 12 and below obeyed the federal government’s directive to stay away from their offices, their counterparts in the state civil service have continued to go to their offices.

When LEADERSHIP visited the federal secretariat complex in Port Harcourt, several offices were empty as the occupiers were absent in compliance with the government directive.

However, at the Rivers State Secretariat complex o in Port Harcourt, civil servants were going in and out for their normal businesses, though in strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

A junior civil servant, who spoke with LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity, said they will only comply with the directives of the federal government when a memo to that effect comes from the office of the Head of Service.

However, in Taraba State, both federal and state establishments were witnessing normal activities despite contrary directives by both federal and state governments.

When LEADERSHIP visited some of the government establishments such as Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State secretariat, and several others, nothing was unusual.

The story is almost the same in Bauchi State where all categories of staff have resumed despite the federal government’s directive that junior workers should stay at home.

Our correspondent who visited both the state and federal

secretariats in Bauchi metropolis observed that all government offices had been opened for business after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

A staff of the Bauchi State Ministry of Justice told LEADERSHIP that despite being a grade level 8 worker he was asked to resume work.

“We were given two face masks and directed to report to work and anybody who is not in office yet is on official leave that’s why

he/she has not resumed to work,” he said.

However, LADERSHIP reports that most offices at the federal secretariat complex in Bauchi were under lock and key with the exception of the wing of the paramilitary personnel such as the Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Customs Service.

FG, China Begin Negotiation On Vaccine

Meanwhile, the federal government of Nigeria said it has opened talks with the Peoples Republic of China to have access to COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja while briefing journalists shortly after a bilateral meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.

LEADERSHIP reports that Yi is currently in Nigeria on a working visit.

Onyeama recalled that China was of immense assistance to Nigeria at the advent of the pandemic, noting that the donation of protective equipment greatly affected the nation in the fight against COVID-19.

The minister said that at this point when countries were discovering vaccines and China being one of them, Nigeria was engaging the country in the area of access to the vaccine.

“We have received a lot of support from China in the area of personal protective equipment that they were very quick to provide us with and of course, with the vaccine discoveries now,” Onyeama said.

PMB Approves Establishment Of Oxygen Plants In All States

Meanwhile, in a bid to save lives of COVID-19 patients, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of oxygen plants in all the states of the federation.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19, Boss Mustapha disclosed this during the briefing of the task force in Abuja.

According to him, approval has been given to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja.

He said, “In the last two weeks, a lot has been discussed on case management and in particular, the availability of oxygen to save lives.

“We are pleased to inform you that the private sector – CACOVID has commenced supporting our response with 100 oxygen cylinders per day till the end of March, 2021, for distribution to critical care centres in Abuja.

“Furthermore, approval has been given to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja. The President has also approved that at least one oxygen plant should be established in each state of the federation immediately.

Mustapha stated that the PTF is progressing on the issue of accessing vaccines for Nigerians, adding that additional information will be provided to Nigerians on accelerated vaccines introduction and deployment plan.

“What is currently confronting us is a critical phase of infections globally. We are constantly reviewing our strategy to emerging situations especially in risk communication, vaccine hesitancy, fake news/disinformation”, he noted.

In continuation of the NYSC engagement, Mustapha said the PTF has conducted the testing of batch B Corps members using RDTs.

Out of the 35,419 in the Batch B, he said 731 tested positive compared to 108 recorded during the Batch A.

“It is on record that cases were recorded from Corps Members from every State of the Federation,” he added.

He also confirmed that the PTF had commenced the sanctions on passengers who defaulted on day-7 post arrival test.

According to him, their passport numbers have been published and travel restriction imposed for a period of six months effective 1st January, 2021.

He said, “Let me categorically state that the PTF has generated over 20,000 inbound passengers that have also defaulted. The publication will continue weekly till it is exhausted.

“Nigerians should be aware that every defaulter is a threat to public health which is unacceptable to us and represent a draw back to the National Response. We have a duty to advise our relations, friends, associates to comply with laid down rules”.

1 Out of 5 Persons Tested In Nigeria Has Virus – WHO

Meanwhile, one in five persons tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria is positive, according to official data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The data showed that the country’s positive rate jumped from 4.2 percent to 21.3 percent in the last month.

As of December 3, only 4.2 percent of all coronavirus tests — or roughly one in 25 samples — in Nigeria returned positive.

But as the second wave sweeps across the country, so is the number of positive cases rising.

The WHO data showed that the positive rate stood at 21.3 percent as of January 3, a steep rise in the number of positive diagnoses.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) situation reports showed that the country’s testing capacity still hovers between 35,000 and 45,000 weekly.

Adamawa Warns Of Another Lockdown

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State government has said it was disturbed at the growing rate of COVID-19 infections in the state of recent and appealed for cooperation and support from the public in its efforts to contain the new wave.

The state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who spoke through his press secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonoshiko, attributed the spike to lack of compliance to COVID-19 restrictions and warned that the government will be forced to take necessary measures it deems fit to contain the spread.

Fintiri expressed disappointment that mandated measures to reduce transmission which include advocacy of behaviours like wearing of facemasks, social distancing, washing of hands, and restrictions on public gatherings have not been adhered to by the people.

He was quick to remind the people of the guidelines on Restriction of Movement and Matters Incidental Thereto issued in March 2020 that is still in force and advised the public to adhere to the provisions.

He added that the order on social gatherings of more than 50 people at a time was also

still in force.

Police Raid Night Clubs, Arrest Violators of Protocols In Lagos

Meanwhile, the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 71 persons for violating COVID-19 protocols at Lekki and Surulere areas of the state.

The suspects were arrested during the raiding of Folix Club, Lekki and Bench Bar, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere area of Lagos.

Prior to the arrest, the commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had instructed the Taskforce, DPOs, and other operational units in the command to go after the recalcitrant and deviant individuals who might

want to violate the orders and bring them to book.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos state police command SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that the clubs raided the Taskforce included

Folix Club, Lekki and Bench Bar, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos

State.

According to him, “the Taskforce impounded eleven (11) vehicles for violating the 12 midnight to 4 am curfew and two (2) vehicles for driving against the traffic (one way) on the same date”.

Meanwhile the commissioner of Police, Odumosu, has ordered for

the immediate trial of the suspects and necessary sanctions for the owners of the impounded vehicles.

Odumosu further directed that officers and men of the command must intensify efforts on total compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols as rolled out by the Presidential Taskforce and the Lagos State government.