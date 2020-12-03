By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Industrial Training Fund, (ITF) said the outbreak of COVID-19 has worsened Nigeria’s unemployment situation and there is urgent need to tackle the challenge.

Speaking at the interactive forum for ITF stakeholders within Abuja area office, the Abuja Area manager, Salihu Farouq said the #EndSARS crises, further exposed the employment challenge already compounded by the Impact of COVID-19.

He further stated that there was need to provide vocational training to breach the gap of unemployment in Nigeria as the government alone cannot offer employment to everyone.

Meanwhile, in his address, the director general/chief executive of the Industrial Training Fund, (ITF) Sir Joseph Ari, said “Today’s forum, with the theme: ‘Human Resource Management And The Challenges Of COVID-19’ is very relevant, given the fact that corona virus unexpectedly attacked the global community leaving millions of people dead across the world, plunging global economies into recession and livelihoods disrupted including the workplace.

“For the workplace to remain relevant and protected from the scourge of this virus, the scientific community has recommended some preventive measures such as social distancing in crowded places, regular hand washing with soap, wearing of nose mask, coughing into tissue paper or an elbow, isolating oneself whenever there is persistent cough, acute fever with high temperature, body aches.

“There cannot be a workplace without healthy human resource and that is why it is imperative to adhere to these scientific recommendations in order to break the circle of transmission of this dreaded virus and to keep the workplace safe.

“This forum, therefore, provides us the opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss how best to protect the human element in the workplace from the ruinous corona virus.

“This interactive Forum, serves as an opportunity for our stakeholders to engage with the ITF on issues of common interest.

“It also affords us a platform to have a better understanding of our service delivery to the nation and how we have impacted on your different needs and situations, and also how best to reposition for the times ahead.”