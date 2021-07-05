The Yobe State House of Assembly has passed a resolution that will enable the State Government to obtain additional funds from the World Bank’s COVID-19 recovery package.

The House passed the resolution after receiving a motion presented by the executive arm of government requesting for the House backing on the matter.

The Leader of the House, Alhaji Bukar Mustapha, while speaking on the resolution said the funds, when secured will enable the state government in recovering from the COVID-19 Pandemic which caused global economic crisis and hardship.

Mustapha said the funds, which will be accessed under the state transparency, accountability and sustainability programme, would assist in providing more dividends of democracy to the people across the state.

“Considering the on-going capital projects, the funds will be utilised to ensure speedy completion of the projects across the state,” the house leader maintained.

In their separate contributions on the motion, the deputy speaker of the House, member representing Damaturu II Constituency Hon. Mohammed Isa Bello,

Hon. Buba Ibrahim Kalallawa and Hon. Bulama Bukar expressed satisfaction that the funds will assist the government in its recovery initiatives after the devastation on the economy by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Lawan Mirwa while presiding over the sitting, commended the members for their efforts towards the plight of the people of the state at all times.