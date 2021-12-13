As part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yobe State government has flagged off a mass vaccination against the disease across the state.

Government has also increased the vaccination site from the public to private health facilities, worship centers, markets among others, scaling up the centers from 55 to 183 across the state.

Governor Mai Mala Buni while flagging off the exercise in Damaturu said the measure was meant to curb the spread of the pandemic, which has been generating concern across the world.

Buni, represented by his deputy Hon Idi Barde Gubana said the mass vaccination was in line with his administration’s determination towards enhancing the health status of the people especially during festive period.

He said, “As the year is ending and we are going to be experiencing mass travels and gathering for festivities, this period is indeed a high-risk one for the spread of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 vaccination is going in all the designated health facilities in the state, I appeal to our people, 18 years and above, to receive it and always observe COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“We should therefore, join hands to protect ourselves by ensuring social distancing, use of face masks and hand sanitizers so as to reduce the spread of the virus.

“In the same vein, I would like to enjoin all stakeholders especially our royal fathers, community leaders and health personnel to ensure full success of this exercise in all parts of the state,” the governor disclosed.

Buni used the forum and commended the federal government over its efforts towards the fight against the pandemic.

The commissioner of health Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana while speaking said as of December, 2021, Yobe state has vaccinated over 64, 000 eligible populations 18 years and above with Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines.

Gana said despite efforts by the states and federal government on the vaccination, Nigeria was only able to vaccinate less than 2% of its eligible population adding that for the country to control the disease, 80% of the population must be vaccinated.

“Your Excellency sir, with the current slow vaccine utilization rate for the COVID-19 vaccine across the country, which is a huge concern, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently recommendation that all countries should vaccinate at least 50% of their population by the end of December towards curbing the pandemic.”