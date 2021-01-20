Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo died on Wednesday, a day after testing positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), acting chief secretary to the president and cabinet George Charamba said in a statement.

A close family member of Moyo also confirmed the death to Xinhua.

“It’s true my brother. COVID-19. He tested positive yesterday,” the family member said.

He becomes the third government minister to succumb to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020.

The retired army Lieutenant-General was the face of the military operation that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in Nov. 2019.

He went on to be part of current President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration. (Xinhua/NAN)