By Our Correspondent

Agbata Steve Ndubuisi better known as Elder Steve Agbata is a banker with Zenith Bank who finds fulfilment in filmmaking and philanthropy. An indigene of Ogidi, Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, is the co-producer of “Eka: The River Goddess” and “The Return of Eka.”

When he started, he was a joke among his peers and colleague who were mostly white-collar job employees, but as time passed, they had to come to terms with his talent; some of them now boast of it.

Unfortunately, he joined the movie industry in a year like this; a year the world was shaken by the coronavirus pandemic. As a professional risk analyst, he weighed on his pros and cons, seeing that the odds are against him, yet, he forged ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “One of the greatest challenges I faced was not having enough financial resources to produce good films that can penetrate the market knowing fully well that there existed notable filmmakers in the country. Another challenge was the fear of my films not being accepted by the viewing public. However, with God by my side, I am gradually overcoming these challenges. I entered the movie industry this year, but unfortunately, COVID19 impacted negatively on my capacity to produce films. As you can see, I was able to coproduce only two films. The lockdown periods negatively impacted the movie production.”

Nevertheless, Elder Steve Agbata has mapped out plans on how to compete in the industry. He said: “To gradually sharpen my talent as a filmmaker, I constantly watch both Nigerian and foreign movies. I also share ideas with key players in the movie industry. These include but are not limited to actors, producers, directors, marketers. It is to improve on some lapses noticed in both local and international films.”

Advertisements

Speaking on the potentials of Nollywood and how the government can help the industry, he opined, “The industry has not reached its peak. The truth is that there are a lot of untapped potentials in the industry.

And that’s why I decided to establish a film academy. The idea behind the establishment of Elder Steve Film Academy is to explore and exploit the raw talents in the movie industry. I call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish a sinking fund for the creative industry. It will help cushion the effects of COVID19.”

Elder Steve Agbata might be a creativity-oriented person, he is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria, who believes that Nigerians have not comes to terms with the realities posed by both operational and financial risks. He stated that the financial risk is much better because it is a highly regulated industry.

“As I said earlier, the challenges that come with my kind of job is that we are yet to come to terms with the risks facing us; both the industry players and customers alike. The challenges are enormous.

My fears for entrepreneurs and small scale business owners is that the Nigerian economy has not been conducive for startup businesses. This is also worsened by the effect of the global pandemic and the Nigerian economy sliding into her worst recession in history. However, I strongly believe that if the country can exit from recession by Q1 of 2021, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he stated.

In addition, Agbata also runs the Elder Steve Agbata Foundation.The foundation was established 10 years ago to take care of some indigent children in his village whose parents could not afford the payment of their school fees.

“My foundation has successfully awarded scholarships to some pupils and students in my community from primary school up to university level,” he stated.

Elder Steve Agbata pointed out that funding of the foundation has been solely his efforts. “However, we are in discussion with some international donor agencies to seeing how they can help us. It is because it has become evident that I can no longer shoulder the responsibilities alone.

“The major challenge the foundation is facing is funding. However, we are in discussion with some benefactors both locally and internationally,” he stated.