BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

As part of its effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Limited has launched Virtual Auto Showroom to enable patronage from home.

The company said the virtual showroom which happens to be first of its kind in the country will provide a responsive opportunity for customers to gain insight and discover the unique features of their products, such as the new Higer H5C Ambulance and H6C 19 seater bus range while remaining safe in their homes in these Covid-19 times.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by the Acting Managing Director of PAN, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, hsaid the virtual showroom can be accessed by simply visiting their website through smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.

The Acting Managing Director added that customers can explore the design, features, capabilities, and technical details of each variant of the Higer bus.

“That way, they can explore all the unique features, capabilities, and technical details of all the Higer buses without stepping out of their homes.

“The Higer buses and Higer Ambulance can be optimally used for mass transit, and ambulance services. In addition to having spacious legs and head room, the buses are equipped with USB charging ports for all passengers/occupants.

“All the vehicles also have park-assist feature, rear camera, and DVD/15’ LCD Display. Additionally, the Higer Ambulance is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment such as suction catheters, stretcher belts and anatomical mattress, silicone resuscitators with mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, 2kg fire extinguisher, automatic loading stretcher, scoop stretcher, AC/DC electronic suction machine, oxygen regulator, and other features,” the director added.