A company, Blueship Consult Ltd, has been dragged before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by one Comrade Prince Kpokpogri over an alleged contract fraud.

In a petition dated May18, 2021, which was written on behalf of the petitioner by a law firm, Cedarwall and Patners and signed by Ovie Justice Osefia Esq, the Kpokpogri alleged an act of financial fraud, cheating and breach of trust/failure to construct 10x7m infinity pool project after funds were given to the Blueship Consult Ltd.

Kpokpogri specifically requested the anti-graft commission to investigate and bring to justice Blueship Consult Ltd, Michael Chidinma Ifejia, Mrs. Victoria Chinelo, Ifejia Folakemi Faphunda and others now at large, for failing to carry out the construction of the said swimming pool project at Guzape area in Abuja after collecting the sum of sixteen million naira (N16,000,000.00) from him.

According to the petitioner, after the negotiations and written agreement which took place in Lagos on August 13, 2020, the company agreed to execute and complete the project within six weeks immediately after the mobilisation fees was paid into the company’s bank account.

But after the total sum had been paid in tranches into Blueship Consult Ltd’s Keystone Bank account number: 1007320832, the company failed to carry out the construction as agreed within the stipulated time.

The law firm further alleged in the petition that the company and its operators have become evasive and incommunicado, alleging that their conduct has portrayed suspicious acts of fraud, cheating and obtaining money under false pretense.

The petitioner, therefore, urged the EFCC to use its good office to promptly look into the complaints bordering on fraudulent dealings.

Kpokpogri also sought that justice be served in respect of the petition and to also protect the public from the activities of the company.