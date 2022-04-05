Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise(CPPE) has called for urgent steps to consummate the reform process with the full activation of the Petroleum Industry Act(PRA).

Speaking to media at the CPPE 2022 first quarter economic review held yesterday in Lagos, the CEO of the Centre, Dr Muda Yusuf said: “we acknowledge and commend the renewed efforts by government to tackle the problem of insecurity in the oil producing areas.”

He explained that, the ultimate solution is to revisit the deregulation engagement with stakeholders to pave way for a market driven, private sector led investment framework, with the government playing a regulatory role.

He said: “this is the option we have as country to stop the bleeding, the distortions, the smuggling and loss of investment that our petroleum downstream sector had suffered over the years.

“With current subsidy trajectory, subsidy cost would not be less than N4 trillion by the end of this year. This is clearly a major source of disruption and dislocation for the finances of government at all levels.”

He pointed out that, a private sector led oil and gas sector will bring a lot of benefits to the economy, saying, it will unlock the huge private investment potentials in the downstream oil sector, especially, in petroleum product refining.

This, he further added, will eliminate the patronage mentality, rent seeking activities and corruption that currently characterise the downstream oil sector; creates more jobs for the teeming youths of the country as investment in the sector improves; reduces smuggling of petroleum products outside the country; among others.

Yusuf said, the investment opportunities in the Oil and Gas sector are huge, considering crude oil reserves and the even bigger prospects in gas, noting that, “we have a population now estimated at over 200 million people. That is a big domestic market for energy, presenting huge opportunities for the downstream investments.”

On the power sector reform, Yusuf said, the sector reform has not delivered the desired outcomes, saying, “there are issues of due diligence, technical capacity, financial capacity, political interference, metering issues, among others.”

According to him, it is imperative to have a more holistic approach to the multifarious challenges hampering power delivery, calling for a greater emphasis on off grid solutions in order to ensure the decentralisation of the power sector.

“The current model of high dependence on the national grid has not worked well to serve the economy.

“We should ensure the rapid promotion of renewable energy solutions through the enactment of policies that will make it more affordable. The current high cost of acquiring renewable energy installation has been a major impediment to the access of this energy solution,” he stressed.

He noted further that, power sector is critical to the economic development of the country, believing that, the government still needs to provide generous fiscal incentives for investors in the sector because of the economic development and social impact of an improved power sector performance.