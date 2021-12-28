A former minister of information, Mr Labaran Maku, has admonished governors of the 36 states of the federation to use security votes to generate employment for Nigerian youths to curb the security challenges in the country.

Maku, a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2019, made the appeal in his country home at Wakama community in Nasarawa-Eggon local government of the state.

The former minister, who doubles as the national secretary of APGA, said security votes are huge and if properly used, would establish small scale industries to engage thousands of youths.

He said he was aware that his own state of Nasarawa has been collecting N300million monthly as security vote.

Maku said if such money were used to empower the populace, it would make the youths unavailable for crime thereby reducing the increasing rate of insecurity.

He said, “Whenever crime and insecurity is on the increase, it means that the leaders have failed in their responsibilities.

“If the leaders prioritise the welfare of the people, the rate of social vices and other challenges would reduce.”

He said Northern Nigeria that was the most peaceful part of the country during the periods of Sir Ahmadu Bello and Shehu Shagari is now a zone of death.

He said the country’s leaders, unlike the nation’s founding fathers, only care about themselves and not the development of the country.

Maku said no country or society could develop in an atmosphere of insecurity like it is the case in Northern Nigeria today.

“What most Northerners pray for daily now are to be secured from bandits, kidnappers as well as other criminals and not development.

“The region has degenerated below development now and the people only pray to be alive as they go about their daily activities,” Maku added.

He challenged Nigerians to elect leaders with capacity, capability and that have the fear of God in all future elections, as the only way out.

Maku also tasked leaders to be honest and lead with the fear of God in order to return the country to the glorious days.

“The glorious days where people will travel to all parts of the country without fear of being attacked,” Maku added.

He also tasked Nigerians, especially politicians to stop playing politics with the security of lives and property.

Maku therefore expressed optimism that it is still possible to tackle the numerous challenges bedeviling the country if the quality of leadership is improved.