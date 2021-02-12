With the 2023 election two years away, Nigerians and, indeed, the politically exposed persons are full of expectations. They look forward to a pleasant voting experience that will further enhance the beauty of democracy and why it is a preferred system of government.

This feeling of anticipation is the more accentuated by early plans by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ease the voting procedure by creating more polling units in the hope that they will make the process easier and hassle free.

Over the years, Nigeria’s electoral process has been bedevilled with violence and voter apathy. In most instances, voter apathy is caused by the inability of the electorate to access voting centres due to the distance from their residences. This, sadly, in our view has denied the citizens the opportunity to actively participate in the voting process.

There is no doubt that the current number of polling units are inadequate to cater for the rapid growth in voter population, and therefore poses some challenge to election management.

There are currently 119,973 polling units and 57,023 voting points across the country.

It is important to note that when the 119,973 polling units were created in 1996, they were projected to serve a population of about 50 million voters. As at 2019 general elections, records from the INEC showed that Nigeria has a total of 84 million registered voters.

This number of registered voters is set to rise after the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of the 2023 general election. Yet, the number of polling units has remained static.

This is why we share the view that increase in voter population, the emergence of new settlements, urbanisation, distance to existing polling units, difficult terrain and other factors that militate against pleasant voter experience on election day, require urgent review.

However, past attempts to create new polling units by the INEC have been bugged down by misgivings, suspicions and controversies which are heightened by political actors who read ulterior motives into what should be the effort to advance the cause of democracy.

This newspaper recalls that the last time polling units were created in Nigeria was 25 years ago in 1996 under the defunct National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON). Since then, the electoral umpire had tried unsuccessfully to expand voter access to polling units in 2007, 2014 and before the 2019 general elections.

Unexpectedly, the issue of additional polling units was shelved ahead of the 2015 general elections. In August 2014, INEC under the leadership of Prof. Attahiru Jega sought to create 30,027 additional polling units ahead of the 2015 general elections, with 21,615 in the north and 8,412 in the southern part of the country. However, controversy trailed the proposed plan, leading to its suspension by the commission.

INEC has again expressed the intention to create more polling units in Nigeria, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It is our view that enhanced voter access to polling units increases turnout in elections. This is why we believe that creating new polling units is the best thing for now as it will encourage voter participation.

It is also important that this is done before the commencement of voter registration, so that the electorate can choose voting centres close to them during registration.

Stop gap measures such as the creation of baby polling units and voting points in the past have not helped.

Experience has also shown that many countries expand access to polling units with every fresh registration of voters while others do so routinely or before every general election.

Besides, in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic reality, it is necessary to decongest polling units to minimise overcrowding and reduce the long distances voters often travel in overcrowded means of transport in order to vote during elections.

We, however, expect that in doing this, INEC should consult with relevant stakeholders, including political parties, civil society groups and the media.

We also advocate that voter access to polling units should go beyond their establishment but also entails their locations in accessible places and ensuring that the environment of each guarantees observance of the commission’s guidelines.

As we urge all political stakeholders to cooperate with INEC as it carries out this exercise, it is necessary to appeal to all to bear in mind the main objective which is that no eligible Nigerian should be denied the right to actively participate in the democratic process. We must join hands to support the creation of new units. It is in our own best interest.