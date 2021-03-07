By Our Correspondents

The age-long argument of whether the egg existed before the chicken or vice-versa resonated last week when the House of Representatives called on the Presidency to mandate INEC to initiate the process of creating additional federal constituencies.

Just two weeks ago, there was a similar resolution by the House with regard to state constituencies in Oyo State and other states of the federation that need to have more state constituencies.

But the commission argued that it could not tamper with the boundaries of existing constituencies at the moment or conduct any election into any constituency unless the tenure of the present lawmakers expires.

The commission in a statement on Thursday said “subsequent revision of the constituencies and/or adjustment of their boundaries are the joint responsibilities of the commission and the national assembly”.

“Consequently, any such revision or adjustment must be passed by a resolution of the two houses of the National Assembly, namely the Senate and the House of Representatives.”

It is worthy of note that INEC only recommends the creation of new constituencies to the National Assembly, while the parliament considers the same as part of the constitution review process.

Therefore, INEC needs not wait for a second longer to perform its constitutional duty, as the process of the review of the 1999 constitution will soon be concluded by the 9th Assembly.

…Yet Another Probe

The House of Representatives last week initiated a move for another probe. This time, it was an alleged missing of 5.2 million barrels of crude oil worth $339 million. The missing crude which was allegedly supervised by Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) from 2018 till date, may again lead to the heart-rending revelation on Nigeria’s myriad of corruption in government and revenue leakages.

Although a season of probes in the House promises to be detailed, shocking and entertaining, reports from these probe panels are hardly concluded, sometimes compromised, and in other cases not acted upon.

Adieu Hon Kila

The chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Yuguda Hassan-Kila, passed away last Thursday. The gentleman lawmaker who represented Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State was a comptroller of customs before joining politics and was elected in 2019.

It is sad that the nation lost a chance to exploit more from his experience as a customs officer to reposition the service.