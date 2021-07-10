Background

Diamondzzz Creationz is a female fashion brand that caters to the fashion needs of the modern lady, we sew bespoke dresses, kiddies, bridesmaid dresses! Diamondzzz Creationz pieces are a mixture of structures with a couture edge, clean geometric cuts and shapes with a standout detail, We make clothing for women who are strong. Who know themselves. Women who want to make a lasting impression.

HOW IT STARTED

Growing up, I was always fascinated with how clothes were produced, the cutting, sewing and all, so after my youth service, I decided to enroll into a fashion school just to pass time, I realized sewing was fun and I really enjoyed it, started making pieces for myself, people liked my work, gave me their fabrics to sew for them, started making money from it, so I decided to venture into it full time

MENTOR

I have quite a number of mentors in the Nigerian fashion industry, though I have not met them one on one, I read about them, watch their interviews and try to understand how they function in the fashion industry, to mention a few, Ogwa Iweze, creative Director Dzyn babe, her ready to wear pieces are so unique and elegant, Mai Atafo. Leaving a good paying 9-5 to focus on his fashion empire , d neatness of his pieces are out of this world.

ADVERTISEMENT

FEARS

Waking up one day and having no one wanting to wear my brand

CHALLENGES

One of the challenges that I have little or no control over is getting my tailors to stay with me for a very long period as they are always wanting to leave.

Power is another challenge that every Nigerian entrepreneurs experience as we are forced to use generators which increases the cost of production.

Breaking into the international market

ACHIEVEMENTS

Still being here, making clothes that ladies are wearing and loving after six years. One of the highlights of my fashion career was when I made my first wedding gown, getting someone who trust you enough to make their wedding dress is a big deal.

Showcasing my designs in the kaduna fashion week 2017 and 2018

INSPIRATION

I am inspired by the women around me, the plus size, the slim, the curvy the kids.

REGRETS

The only thing I can think of is, I should have started earlier

WHAT MAKES YOU DIFFERENT???

Making sure we meet our deadlines, changing the narrative that tailors are known for disappointing clients. Creating a good relationship with all our clients.

creating a brand that appeals globally and every woman can relate to.

ADVICE FOR WOMEN

Every woman should be financially independent and self sufficient, go to school, get a job, learn a trade, start something, just do something.

LIFE IN BRIEF

Jummai Blessing Musa is a graduate of industrial design from Ahmadu BELLO university Zaria, she is the founder and creative Director of Diamondzzz Creationz in kaduna state, I think fashion is a tool to change a narrative, and change the narrative of Africa on the global stage. With my fashion, I hope I can be a voice in that new narrative, that shows our rich culture, strong people and emerging economy to the world. Fashion to me is a way of life, it’s who we are!