The chairman of a socio-political organisation, Nigeria Continuity and Progressive (NCP), Dr Lawal Sambo Ismaila, has cried out to the former vice president of Nigeria and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to save him from the hands of creditors who are after his life over N500,000,000 campaign debt incurred as a result of working for the PDP candidate during the 2019 general election.

Ismaila said the pressure became more intense after the over 200 groups that worked with him to execute the campaign contract got a hint that Atiku has promised to make an out-of-court settlement and pay them the money in full, which unfortunately has not been paid into their bank account as promised.

According to him, “Over 200 groups spread across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory were contracted by our organization, NCP, thinking that the money in question would be paid immediately, but to no avail.

“We went to an Abuja High Court to help us recover the money, and they promised to pay us the debt without further delay, even though we are still in court. We gave them our UBA account details, but till today, the money has not been paid.

“I therefore call on His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to save my neck and credit my account as expected, because I am afraid that my creditors may come after me, all because I worked for him in a bid to actualize this presidential ambition in 2019. Please, my life is in danger”, Dr. Ismaila stated.