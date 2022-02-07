Afrobeat singer and serial Grammy Award nominee, Femi Kuti, said that he wants to be cremated when he eventually passes on.

The son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, who said this during his performance at his New Afrika Shrine on Sunday, added that he did not want to be buried with a loud ceremony but prefers cremation and a burial ceremony with his close family members.

Femi, who neither subscribe to Christianity or Islam, said: “When I die, please cremate me, burn my body. It is the most hygienic way.

“Have you all thought about Ikoyi cemetery? This Lagos has been in existence for let’s just say 60 years and people die, if they don’t die today, they will die tomorrow and that burial ground has never been full and if you check it, it is not like it’s one million acres since I was little when we used to bury people there,” said the 59-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

The musician often uses his music as a weapon of advocacy, telling truth to African government and politicians among others.

Femi alongside his son, Made Kuti, were among the Nigerians nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards in one of the 86 categories.

They were nominated in a joint album, ‘Legacy’ in the Best Global Music Album at The 64th Grammys which had Angelique Kidjo for her album, ‘Mother Nature,’ Rocky Dawumi for the album, ‘Voice of Bunbon Volume 1,’ and Wizkid for his album, ‘Made In Lagos.’

ADVERTISEMENT