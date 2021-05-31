It was a day of accomplishment for the pupils of Crestforth International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as they marked the beginning of a new academic year.

Speaking at the event, the Head of School, Dr Laxmi Raymond Jabe, who expressed delight and appealed to all parents to ensure that their children are enrolled in schools with high quality educational standards, added that it is obligatory for every parent to give their children foundational knowledge from qualified schools with co-curricular activities and skills.

Dr Jabe said: “Education in Crestforth International School is unique, precise, detailed and futuristic, putting into consideration that education is consistently evolving.

“We are a Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) accredited Associate School.

Our full accreditation with the CAIE gives us unrestricted access to various resource and research materials.

“The International Early Year Curriculum (IEYC), and the International Primary Curriculum (IPC) also play crucial roles in shaping, sharpening and challenging our pupils for academic excellence.

“The IPC, IEYC and Cambridge Primary Curriculum, are being executed using the Montessori method of presentation for the future by helping the child have a better knowledge of the subject and the world around us.

“We groom our pupils to total academic moral, social and international standards. We train them to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the international community.

“We also help our pupils gain mastery not only in academics but also various other skills such as Public Speaking, Photography, Music, Dance Etiquette, Karate, Self-defense and STEM Club.

“We have provided the means to achieve all these skills with our fully equipped facilities such as the Science Laboratory, Creative Arts Studio, Library, ICT Laboratory, Health Bay, Mini Sports Complex, Multi Purpose Hall, Music Room and After-School Care.

“Our children are academically sound and doing exploits in sciences and technology; as well as other subjects.

“We have put together all that are required to ensure that the school meets the 21st century standard.

“Our curriculum is hybrid that learners’ friendly and encourages creative and critical thinking. These prepare our pupils for the future as major providers of solution to global challenges.

“We assure parents that we will not compromise our competence; we will continue to maintain professionalism in line with international standards.

“We are ppealing to parents on the need to also assist their children at home with academic support,” Jabe said.

Dr Jabe further disclosed that the aim and vision of Crestforth was give every child the right to quality education which will be to the advantage of the parents and the society at large, noting that a good child is an asset to nation building.

“We appeal to parents to support their children at home and also support us on this cause of academic achievement for the pupils. The children should not be allowed to play so much at home. We cannot achieve all of these without their support.

“The children should be provided with all the learning gadgets they need. We encourage them to continue to provide and we as the school management, will ensure that their efforts will never be in vain.

“Our aim is to give every child of Crestforth a voice within, around and outside the classroom. Crestforth pupils are able to express themselves intellectually and intelligently on any topic or happenings within their local, national and international environment.

“Our vision is to posses credible results earned by strategic thinking founded on research, truth, and hard work.

“Our mission in Crestforth is committed to building a total child inspired by an environment that is equipped with knowledge; challenged by tasks; known for integrity; safe with nature and empowered for global challenges.

“A Crestforth child is an internationally minded visionary. We are proud of our International and multicultural heritage, having collaboration with schools internationally.

“We are amongst one of the schools in Nigeria to practice IPC and IEYC Curriculum.

“Crestforth International School seeks to educate not just the child but a total child,” Dr Jabe stated.

http://www.crestforth.school