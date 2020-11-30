By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has announced the appointment of Asanka Gurusinha as the new head coach of the Nigeria’s national teams, including the Senior Men Team, Yellow Greens.

Gurusinha, a Sri Lankan who had an 11-year international career, playing 41 Tests and 147 One Day Internationals for Sri Lanka, was a key member for 1996 Cricket World Cup winning team for Sri Lanka.

He was a specialist batsman that helped win the 1996 World Cup final with 65 in a partnership of 125 with the final’s Man of the Match, Aravinda de Silva.

Gurusinha, a Level 3 certified coach, was appointed as the Cricket Manager for the Sri Lanka national team in 2017. He has also served as the Consultant Regional Coach for Cricket Australia.

He is expected to head the high performance unit of the Nigeria Cricket Federation and also act as coach trainer and mentor to Nigerian coaches.

The new coach who is expected to resume work, tomorrow, December 1, 2020, will be unveiled to the press and the general public on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the VIP Lounge, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Officials of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), NCF, Media representatives, players and other stakeholders are expected to attend the unveiling ceremony.

Reacting to the appointment of Gurusinha as the new coach for Nigeria’s national teams, NCF President Yahaya Adam Ukwenya, described the move as timely and purpose driven.

“The appointment of Gurusinha marks another milestone in this administration’s desire to raise the standard of the game in the country both at the elite and developmental level. Internally, his appointment will greatly impact on our developmental structure as we look to begin our Accelerated Growth Program (AGP).

On the big stage, Nigeria can no longer take a passing interest in world cricket. We should be able to compete at all levels we play and not just make up the numbers,” he said.