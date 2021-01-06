By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) quest for inclusive development of the game of cricket in all the nook and crannies of Nigeria and unearth talents has received a huge boost as the Bankstown community in Australia has donated beginner training kits to the federation.

The donation is coming on the back Accelerated Growth Program (AGP) mapped out by the Federation to introduce 200,000 new kids into the sport annually across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The equipment which was received yesterday by NCF President Yahaya Adam Ukwenya includes cover plastic bats, wickets, cones, shirts and several others.

NCF boss while acknowledging the positive effect the donation will have in kick starting the Accelerated Growth Program of the Federation, expressed delight in the gesture by the Australia’s Bankstown Community.

“This equipment will boost and support the entry level program which will take care of the enrolment and participation of school children in cricket. So, we are very grateful to Bankstown Community, Cricket Australia and the ICC for midwifing this donation,” Ukwenya said.

He added that the AGP will kick off when the schools reopen will involve both primary and secondary school children. “We have done school mapping across the country and already employed staff that will run the Accelerated Growth Program. In addition to this equipment, we have 2000 pieces of starter equipment that is currently being shipped to Nigeria.”

The national team coach, Asanka Gurusinha, who was also on ground to inspect and take stock of the equipment, described grassroots development as the bedrock to ensure the growth and development of the sport, stressing the importance of the timing of the equipment.