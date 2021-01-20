ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The national development manager, southern region of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Tonye Timinadi, has said Team South-South would go all out to defend the National U-17 Girls Cricket Championship sponsored by PwC Nigeria.

The championship, involving the six geo-political zones of the country, is scheduled to hold from Friday, January 29 to Sunday, January 31, 2021in Benin, Edo State’s capital.

Timinadi, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports exclusively, said 16 girls have been selected for national assignment following the just concluded zonal NCF/PwC National U-17 Girls Championship which saw Edo State emerge the South-South champions.

“Six of the girls are from champions Edo State while four are from Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta states presented two each, with new entrants, Bayelsa and Cross River presented one player each,” he said.

“The South-South girls are going out to defend the title because their quality of play has improved compared to last year’s edition. The team has improved a lot.

“The last year winning coach is still much around to select the best of players we are hoping that with the much support from the zonal officials, would defend the title after playing on the turf cricket field in Benin City where national finals will hold. That is an added advantage to them.”

He also revealed that the South-south girls were well-motivated thanks to the support of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) Vice President, Mr Uyi Akpata, who ensured that all the players at the U-17 event got an additional allowance and better feeding package while the weeklong zonal elimination lasted.