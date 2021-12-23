The document showing the activities of the Lagos State Police Command has revealed that no fewer than 243 people were gruesomely murdered in Lagos while a total of 4,406 vehicles plied the BRT lane from December 2020 and September, 2021.

The document also stated that of all the 243 murder cases recorded in the period under review, 215 suspected assassins were arrested and charged to court while a total of 1,124 armed robbery suspects were also arrested with 1,034 suspects charged to court.

Speaking at the 15th annual security town tall meeting held in Lagos, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr Abdurrazaq Balogun said that the 33,000 police officers in Lagos will need about N99bn to conveniently kit and equip them, if they must be properly motivated.

Also speaking on the activities of the state police Command from December, 2020 to September 2021, the state’s police Commissioner, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu said that out of the 228 robbery incidents carried out by the hoodlums within the period, 206 were foiled while 22 were successful with 1124 suspects arrested in connection with the crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that 1034 among the armed robbery suspects arrested have been charged to court while others are still under investigation. He added that the command also recorded 22 cases of cultism and arrest of 390 cultists were recorded during the period.

Odumosu said: ” A total of 349 of the cultists have been arraigned before the court while investigation into the cases involving others are yet to be concluded. A total number of 243 murder cases were recorded with the arrest of 215 suspects. 210 of the murder suspects were charged to court while investigation is ongoing on other cases.

“A total 206 different arms and 475 assorted ammunitions with 168 other dangerous weapons and cudgels were recovered during the period. 44029 social miscreants arrested and charged to court were convicted accordingly, with punishments ranging from fine, communal service to imprisonment awarded to them. A total of 8,483 motorcycles were impounded for plying restricted routes, while 4,406 vehicles were contravened for commuting on BRT corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT