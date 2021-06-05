A most bizarre bill is presently before Senate which seeks to prohibit the payment and receipt of ransom for the release of any person kidnapped, imprisoned or wrongfully confined. When passed into law and assented to by the president, anyone who pays or receives ransom will be liable to 15 years’ imprisonment. The bill known as Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and sponsored by Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi has scaled the second reading.

In his lead debate on the bill, Onyewuchi said that the proposed legislation seeks to amend the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013 to outlaw the payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers and terrorists for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped. The lawmaker said that the bill essentially seeks to substitute section 14 of the principal Act with a new section to read: “Anyone who transfers funds, makes payment or colludes with an abductor, kidnapper or terrorist to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped is guilty of felony and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years.”

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the bill should be thrown out as it doesn’t deserve consideration in the first place and our reasons are not far-fetched. Granted, kidnappers and bandits are holding the country by the jugular and making life near impossible for everyone. However, it is pertinent to point out that a security analyst, Jose Luengo-Cabrera, claimed that the number of people abducted last year in Nigeria is estimated at nearly 1,100. The figure was culled from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. It could be more as there are many unreported cases of kidnapping across the country.

Unfortunately, in our view, since the abduction of school girls from Chibok in Borno State in 2014, schools have been targeted by insurgents and bandits. In the last one year, the criminals have attacked and abducted not less than 600 students across the country. This, on all accounts, is frightening.

Most security experts are of the view that the payment of ransom has encouraged the kidnappers to continue their nefarious activities and, in most cases, use the proceeds from kidnapping to acquire more sophisticated weapons. While we agree with this point of view, it is also important to add that going by Section 14 (2b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) it is the primary role of the government to ensure the security and welfare of the people.

What we think the senate ought to be concerned more about is the security of the Nigerian people. If the country is adequately secured, there will not be kidnappings and abductions. So also there will be no talk of ransom payment. President Muhammadu Buhari himself admitted recently that insecurity in Nigeria is now mentioned all over the world. It is obvious that the ravaging insecurity in the country has overwhelmed the security forces.

This situation raises the question regarding the equipping of the security agencies and their ability to prevent let alone rescue kidnapped victims. It is a sad reality that even the security agents are also exposed to the risk of being kidnapped. For instance, last year, bandits kidnapped 12 police officers along Katsina-Zamfara expressway. According to the report, the officers, who are assistant superintendents of police, were kidnapped on their way to Zamfara from Borno State to carry out a special assignment. Also last year, four officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) were kidnapped at a border town in Katsina.

If the senate is not putting the cart before the horse, it becomes imperative to ask the sponsors of the bill what other viable option are they recommending do the relatives of the kidnapped victims. Needless to say that negotiations and payment of ransom are the only guaranteed way the relatives are sure of getting their loved ones back and alive. The chances of the security agencies rescuing kidnapped victims is, in most cases, zilch.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, this bill is insensitive, provocative and vexatious. The lawmakers should focus their attention on and sponsor bills that will tackle frontally the insecurity in the country. As we have consistently advocated on this page, the time for state police has come as we strongly believe that is the way out of the security quagmire.

Similarly, the senate should consider bills to use technology to prevent and end kidnappings. Suffice it to say that Nigeria needs to adequately invest in technology to nip the worrisome trend of kidnappings in the bud. In our opinion, this bill if passed and assented to will be inflicting more pain on Nigerians for the failure of the government to protect them. It is draconian and should be thrown out by the senate.