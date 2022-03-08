Against the backdrop of the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senators elected on the platform of the party met after Senate plenary on Tuesday, to save the party from imminent disarray.

Speaking to journalists after the about-two-hour-long closed-door meeting at the National Assembly complex, the leader of the Senate and chairman of APC Caucus, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), said their immediate concern was to save the party from further degeneration into serious crisis at the national level.

“What we are concerned about is the seeming disarray in the party,” Abdullahi said.

According to him, the Senators have resolved to serve as unifiers within the party in order to bring together all the various groups with vested interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are too worried about what is happening in our party and we expressed our concern over the challenges facing the party. Very close to its national convention and we thought as very important stakeholders in the party, we want to draw the attention of everyone involved to come together and unite so that we can have very successful convention in the party.

“What is happening is about the future of our party and government and also the capacity of our party to win elections in 2023.

“We cannot afford to come to the convention as a divided entity. Anywhere there are challenges that could cost the party its victory is a loss for everybody.

“So, we have resolved to meet again to articulate the major issues and then meet with the various stakeholders and aspirants of the party to advise and call for unity and sense of purpose in order to make sure that we unite every faction, every stakeholder of the party, so that the party can emerge victorious in 2023 elections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC caucus, however, commended the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for some of the gains made in the last two years.

“We have sat down as important stakeholders, as a caucus in this great party, to dissect all the issues that have been affecting our party since the formation of the caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee.

“We are quite aware of the challenges that they have faced and we are also aware of the successes that the committee has recorded particularly when it comes to registration of members, they came to harmonise some of the successes of the party, carrying out congresses at the ward, local government and at the State levels.

“We commend the performance of that committee in that respect,” Senator Abdullahi added.