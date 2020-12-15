By Patrick Ochoga |

Commuters in Benin City were yesterday stranded for hours following the non-availability of the Edo City Transport Service (ECTS) buses, as staff of the Service loaded themselves into the company’s buses and drove off to the Government House to protest what they tagged unfair treatment meted out to them by its management.

Speaking with journalists at the company’s premises at Ramat Park, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, leader of the group, Mr. Abudu Braimah, alleged that the managing director of the company, Mrs. Edugie Agbonlahor, has refused to remit their contributory pension funds to the appropriate quarters and on that basis, they may not know what the future holds for them.

“Our contributions for pension retirement, she has been deducting it since 2017 but she refused to remit it to the body that is in charge and she is owing us over N360million. She should come and pay us.

“We are calling on the EFCC chairman, we are calling on the governor, we are calling on the Edo State Commissioner of Police to get her arrested.

“Why must she not remit our money to the body? She want to kill us, she want to kill our career?” he queried. Braimah also accused the MD of casualization of staff, non-promotion of staff as at when due, and owing of workers’ salaries for two months.