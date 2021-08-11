In furtherance of its development agenda for the Niger Delta, the Muhammadu Buhari administration will complete all the critical projects it had embarked upon in the region, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has said.

Osinbajo who was represented by the senior special assistant to the president on Niger Delta Affairs, Office of the Vice President, Mr Edobor Iyamu, stated this on Tuesday at the 6th anniversary lecture/Niger Delta Awards organised by Gbaramatu Voice Newspaper in Lagos.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the VP said “in 2017, following my tour of the Niger Delta, which involved extensive consultations with key stakeholders in the region, the New Vision for the Niger Delta was birthed in response to the various challenges which had been plaguing our people.

The objective of this New Vision is to ensure that the people of the region benefit maximally from their wealth, through promoting infrastructural developments, environmental remediation and local content development.”

Osinbajo said the administration’s Niger Delta New Vision initiative has recorded some landmark achievements in the areas of education, environmental remediation, infrastructure and local content development, among others.

He said “as part of the quest to expand economic opportunities in the region, this administration has promoted investments in modular refineries. The objective of this initiative is to address our present energy demands and empower the Niger Delta people through promoting local content.”

The vice president stated that while there are several modular refineries at different stages of completion across the region, three have been completed including the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) Modular Refinery in Rivers State; OPAC Modular Refinery in Delta State, and Walter Smith Modular Refinery in Imo State.

He noted the ongoing remediation exercise in Ogoni land, Rivers State, which was kick-started by the Buhari administration under the recommendations of UNEP.

According to the VP, “It is important to note that the Ogoni clean-up is the first of its kind in the history of the Niger Delta. Indeed, this is the first time the Federal Government is directly involved in remediation activities within the region,” he said.