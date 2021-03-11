BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Cocoa Development and Control Dr. Oscar Ofuka, has said that the sector has empower about three thousands (3,000) women in cocoa farming.

Ofuka, who disclosed this while addressing journalists during the Award and Magazine Launch organised in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day, in Abuja.

He noted that cocoa is the major revenue generation in the state after federal government oil.

He said that before this time the cocoa was completely eradicated, but the administration of Governor Ben Ayade from 2015 up to this moment Cross River State cocoa sector alone had offered employment opportunities to youths, especially women’s in the state.

According to him, “Women are the political actors when we talk about agricultural development. I will gladly said that women were really involved in plantation development when agriculture was the least in Nigeria economy, they planted all the cocoa plantations in the Eastern parts and even in the West.

“It was women that actually took part in the development of cocoa plantations in agriculture. So we need to go back to agriculture, we need to encourage agricultural development and this is exactly what his Excellency the governor of Cross River State is doing.

“The governor is unique, his posture in terms of agriculture development is not centered in plantation development alone, industries that have agriculture related background are scattered in the nocks and crannies of cross river state, that is why Nigeria needs to celebrate senator professor Governor Ben Ayade a digital governor who have set the pace.

“Governors in Nigeria need to emulate the governor of Cross River State because with his Agric industrial policy and development, strategy he has done, he has taken the youths off the Streets especially the women,” he said.

In her remarks, the founder of Every Women Agricultural Empowerment Initiative EWAEI, Mrs Queen Babalola, said, “It is not easy for women to acquire land on their own, there are a lot of challenges faced by we women farmers.

“We have contribute over 70% of the agricultural value chain from the farm to the market, store and finally to the tape, but we are face with so more challenges, we add value to all the agricultural produce but we are unable to accept, our women are suffering.

“Women are the cornerstone of agriculture so emphasis should be placed on women when planning for agriculture. We demand inclusively. We want the narrative changed,” she said.