A frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Engineer Ben Etim Akak, yesterday formally informed the leadership of the party in the state of his aspiration.

He urged delegates to the APC governorship primary to vote right, even as he reiterated his commitment to continuing with the industrialisation and job creation policy of the incumbent governor, Prof Ben Ayade, if elected.

Accompanied by thousands of cheering supporters, Engineer Akak, met with the Cross River State working committee of the party at the APC state secretariat along Murtala Muhammed Highway, Calabar.

On hand to receive him was the state APC chairman, Barrister Alphonsus Ogar, and other members of the party executives.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Akak said, “I feel very elated that I have formally notified the party of my intention to run, to contest and take over from a great man, Governor Ben Ayade and try to fill his shoes.

“We congratulated the party exco for their success and for piloting the affairs of the party creditably well and also used the occasion to formally declare our governorship intention.”

As you can see, the turnout was massive; this shows that our message of continuity resonates well with Cross Riverians of all shades.

“We are not also surprised at the huge turnout of Cross Riverian because, for the past four years, we have been reaching out to people, touching lives. So, the people came out en mass to show appreciation for what we have done for them.”

Appealing to the delegates to put the interest of Cross River above any other thing and vote right, Akak who is an industrialist and philanthropist himeslf said, “We all know what His Excellency, Governor Ayade stands for and what he has done for Cross River over the years.

“Therefore, my message to the delegates to the APC governorship primary is for them to give their votes to someone who could deliver, someone who has no godfather, someone who believes deeply in the policy thrust and programmes of his Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade, someone who has openly said he is going to consolidate and continue with his industrialisation and job creation drive.

“That person they need to trust and give their mandate to is me, Engineer Ben Akak.”