By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

About 2,400 persons are to be provided with shelter/ accommodation courtesy of the Gov Ben Ayade’s 400 housing unit which is to be constructed for medical and health workers under the payroll of the state government.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu disclosed this in a telephone discussion in Calabar shortly after the ground breaking ceremony/ site inspection led by Secretary to State Government SSG Tina Banku Agobor was conducted during the weekend.

Under the new housing scheme policy initiated by the the Prof. Ben Ayade’s led administration, senior, middle and low level health workers will own their own houses to be constructed by the state government.

Edu said that with the accommodation, health workers would to have no option than put in their very best to ensure that there is a healthy society for people to co-exist stressing that no meaning development can be achieved in a society where a huge percentage of the population density is sick.

She said that the accommodation would motivate health workers who have done a lot especially during the COVID-19 lockdown period where they got themselves overstretched as a result Of too much work trying to cater for traumatized citizen of the stats afflicted with one ailment of the other.

The Commissioner maintained that the houses will spur the health workers to redoubled their effort, do more in the area of catering for those who are in dire need of medical attention stressing that with their own accommodation, they won’t bother themselves too much to crack their brains on how to settle house rent couple with money for their children’s school fee.

“This is a strong motivation and incentive for front line health workers who sacrifice their time to ensure the population remains healthy especially at a time where the workforce has been stretched by the COVID-19 Pandemic”.The Health Commissioner said.

Edu said: “With the 400 housing unit accommodating over 400 families that will end up providing shelter to over 2400 persons, the impact will be of great benefit and immense help to our people”, stressing that access road will be done as soon as possible in order to add value to the project.

The Health Commissioner who expressed happiness over the housing scheme said, ” Am so excited that the initiative started at a time when I served the state as DG of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency and today am proud that we’re making positive progress.

The Commissioner described housing scheme as a necessity that ought to be statutory for all category of workers so that they would be motivated to work harder while having something to fall back on when they finally retire from service.

The health workers housing estate which is sited along Akim Akim community, Odukpani LGA of the state have both two

and three bedroom bungalow is to be completed in 24 months!