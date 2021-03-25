By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, High Chief Higgins Peters has urged Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to desist forth with from making deriding and derogatory comments about Cross River State as Cross River State isn’t an appendage of Rivers State.

In a telephone interview in Calabar, with LEADERSHIP correspondent about Governor Wike’s comment trending on the social media which according to Higgins is deriding to the people of Cross River State and their State Governor.

“The two states are sovereign States, Cross River is not an appendage of Rivers State neither is Rivers state an appendage of Cross River.

“No one of them can talk down on the other because there have equal status as state governors

The party Chieftain urged Governor Ben Ayade not to join issues with his Rivers State counterpart, following the deriding comments of his fellow party man where the Rivers State Governor had lampooned Ayade’s state.

He urged the two governors of the South South region to sheath their swords otherwise the disaffection would end up mpacting negatively on the strength and unity of the party in the region.

“if the video I saw recently in the social media with very

uncomplimentary remarks in the political space against Cross River is not doctored, is so unfortunate, except someone would tell me that the videos are doctored”.Higgins maintained.

If is within the territory and boundaries of Excellency, because when you address someone as his Excellency, his actions and attitude are near perfection.

“On the issue of Governor Ayade, the PDP, and some of political gladiators and actors in the state, I want to reemphasize that there is always a governor of a state, one governor at a time.

“NO matter what it is now, there is only one governor of the state for now, and that person is Gov Ayade, whether you like him, or hate him, is immaterial, and something you cannot change.

Higgins maintained that it quit unfortunate that two PDP governors who are supposed to see each other as colleagues, particularly because for the fact that there are from the same region are suddenly getting at each other’s throat degrading each other in the public. It is not nice at all! The chieftain of maintained.

The chieftain of the party maintained that he is shocked to watch Governor Wike speak in such a degrading manner against his colleague stressing that is one man whom he had always held in high esteem.

“Wike has been somebody that I respect so much, particularly with respect to his struggle to make PDP to what is was in 2019 to have run election effectively against the President of Nigeria.

“Nobody would doubt the contributions of Governor Wike that he stood solidly behind PDP for the party to even bounce back as a party to give a strong challenge to the president in 2019.

Higgins chastised politicians in Cross River State for conniving with external influence to distract, stressing that there is just only one state Governor at a moment despite the gang up against Ayade.