A group of PDP stakeholders operating in Cross River State has urged the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, to address an alleged disrespect towards the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade, by some members.

The group operating under the auspices of the Peoples Democratic Party 7-Alive wrote a letter to Secondus, demanding respect for Governor Ayade who it says deserves some respect by party men giving the fact that he is the leader in the state.

The group has membership from the seven local government areas that make up the southern senatorial district of the state.

The local governments are Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Calabar South, Calabar Municipal, Biase, Odukpani, and Bakassi.

In a statement issued Friday and signed by prominent members of the party, including a former state chairman, Ntufam John Achot Okon, 7-Alive said it “will no longer sit and watch the systematic devaluation of Prof Ben Ayade’s influence and leadership in the party.

“We have brought this unhealthy development in PDP to you in search of Justice, equity, and fair play. We as loyal members of the party had watched in hope believing that the party and its internal disagreement ought to be handled outside the public theatre.”