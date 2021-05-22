Following the defection of the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a member of the House of Representatives representing Etung/Obubra federal constituency of the State, Hon Mike Etaba, has followed suit by officially registering his membership with APC in his ward, Apiapum, Obubra LGA of the State.

In his statement before signing the party register, he noted that he was Ayade’s foot soldier for all seasons and will continue to stand with Governor Ayade beyond 2023.

According to him, the governor will continue to play politics with ethics and devoid Of violence.

He described the decision of the governor to afffiliate with the party at the centre as a smart choice and will continue to follow anyone who know the road for the generality of all Cross Riverians.